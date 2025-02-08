Assam: Major narcotics seizures in Cachar, Karimganj

In a crackdown on drug trafficking, security forces in Assam have intercepted multiple narcotics consignments in coordinated operations across Cachar and Karimganj districts.

In a joint operation, the Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Customs Department (Mizoram), seized 123 grams of brown sugar from Dholai village in Cachar district.

Advertisement

The contraband, valued at approximately Rs 86.10 lakh, was confiscated, and one individual was taken into custody. The arrested suspect and the seized narcotics were handed over to law enforcement agencies for further investigation.

Advertisement

In another anti-narcotics operation, Bazaarichhara Police, acting on confidential intelligence, raided a residence in Salamona village, Karimganj district.

Authorities seized nearly 1,000 Yaba tablets—highly addictive methamphetamine-based pills—estimated to be worth Rs 5 lakh in the black market.

The alleged supplier, identified as Munaf Uddin, was immediately detained for questioning. Investigators are probing potential links between the suspect and a larger drug trafficking syndicate operating across state and international borders.

Assam has emerged as a key transit route for drug trafficking, with narcotics being smuggled from Myanmar into Northeast India before reaching other parts of the country.

The porous international border with Myanmar and the region’s difficult terrain make it vulnerable to illegal drug trade. Authorities have expressed concern over the increasing prevalence of synthetic drugs like Yaba, which have gained traction among young users.

The Assam government has been aggressively pursuing an anti-drug campaign, with law enforcement agencies seizing record amounts of narcotics in recent years.

Special task forces have been deployed to disrupt drug cartels, and the administration has urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking.