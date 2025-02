Major administrative reshuffle in Haryana

The Haryana Government has made a major administrative reshuffle and issued posting and transfer orders of 12 IAS and 67 HCS officers with immediate effect. Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Research and AYUSH Departments, Sudhir Rajpal has been given the charge of Additional Chief Secretary of Women and Child Development Department in addition to his present duties.

According to an official statement, Commissioner and Secretary of Women and Child Development and Archives Departments, Amneet P Kumar has been posted as Commissioner and Secretary of Fisheries and Archives Departments. Excise and Taxation Commissioner, Secretary of Excise and Taxation Department and Managing Director of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd, Ashima Brar has been posted as Commissioner and Secretary of Cooperative Department and Managing Director of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd.

Commissioner of Ambala Division, Phool Chand Meena has been posted as Commissioner of Rohtak Division. Director General and Secretary of Archives Department Shekhar Vidyarthi has been given the additional charge of Director General, Fire Services. Director General and Secretary of Development and Panchayat Department Dusmanta Kumar Behera has been given additional charge of Transport Commissioner and Secretary of Transport Department.

Director General of Swarna Jayanti Haryana lnstitute for Fiscal Management and Commissioner, Rohtak Division, Anshaj Singh has been posted as Director General of Swarna Jayanti Haryana lnstitute for Fiscal Management and Commissioner of Ambala Division. Director of Human Resources Department and Administrator of Trade Fair Authority Haryana Vinay Pratap Singh has been given additional charge of Excise and Taxation Commissioner, Special Secretary of Excise and Taxation Department.

Director and Special Secretary of Tourism Department Dr Shaleen has been given additional charge of Managing Director, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Ltd. Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resource Information Officer of Jhajjar, Saloni Sharma, has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resource Information Officer of Bhiwani and District Municipal Commissioner, Bhiwani.

Harshit Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resource Information Officer, Bhiwani and District Municipal Commissioner, Bhiwani has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Sonipat and District Municipal Commissioner, Sonipat. Rahul Modi, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resource Information Officer, Fatehabad has been posted as District Municipal Commissioner, Rewari.

Among HCS officers, Virendra Singh Sehrawat, Special Secretary, Public Works (Buildings & Roads) Department and Chief Executive Officer, Shivalik Development Agency, Ambala has been posted as Additional Labour Commissioner (Administration) and Secretary, Haryana Traders Welfare Board. Anurag Dhalia, Secretary-cum-Chief Executive Officer, Utkarsh Society has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resource Information Officer, Fatehabad.

Yogesh Kumar Mehta, Secretary, State Election Commission has been posted as Additional Director (Administration) and Special Secretary, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department. Naveen Kumar Ahuja, Secretary, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Panchkula has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resource Information Officer, Yamunanagar.

Manisha Sharma, Additional Director, Model Sanskriti Schools has been posted as District Municipal Commissioner, Palwal. Vivek Chaudhary, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil)-cum-Additional Collector, Shahabad has been posted as Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Panipat.

Narender Pal Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Panipat and DRDA, Panipat has been posted as Flying Squad Officer in the Excise and Taxation Department. Rajesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Jhajjar and CEO, DRDA, Jhajjar has been posted as Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Faridabad. Tirlok Chand, Joint Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited has been posted as Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Badkhal.

Bharat Bhushan Gogia, General Manager, Haryana Roadways, Rohtak has been posted as General Manager, Haryana Roadways, Gurugram. Gauri Midha, Estate Officer, HSVP, Faridabad and Land Acquisition Officer, Faridabad has been posted as Additional Chief Executive Officer, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

Jagdeep Singh, Secretary, State Police Complaint Authority, has been posted as OSD in the office of Commissioner, Hisar Division. Dr Pooja Bharti, Additional Director, State Transport, Haryana has been posted as Secretary, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Panchkula. Paramjeet Chahal, Estate Officer, HSVP, Kurukshetra has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), North Gurugram.

Sumit Kumar, Joint Chief Executive Officer, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority and Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Faridabad has been posted as Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram. Ashutosh Rajan, General Manager, Haryana Tourism Development Corporation has been given the additional charge of Zonal Administrator in Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Gurugram.

Ashwani Kumar, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Israna has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Nuh. Satinder Siwatch, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Ambala Cantt and Estate Officer for management of government land in Excise Area, Ambala Cantt has been posted as District Municipal Commissioner, Kurukshetra. Sanjeev Kumar, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Mahendragarh has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), South Gurugram.

Pradeep Ahlawat, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Nuh has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Nuh and CEO, DRDA, Nuh. Bhupendra Singh, Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Rohtak and CEO, DRDA, Rohtak. Rajiv Prashad, Joint Excise and Taxation Commissioner, has been posted as Managing Director, Cooperative Sugar Mill, Karnal.

Shweta Suhag, Managing Director, Cooperative Sugar Mills, Sonipat has been posted as Estate Officer, HSVP, Rohtak and Land Acquisition Officer, Rohtak. Anupma Malik, Chief Protocol Officer, Gurugram, has been posted as Estate Officer, HSVP, Gurugram and Land Acquisition Officer, Gurugram. Manish Kumar Phogat, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Ganaur, has been posted as District Municipal Commissioner, Jhajjar and City Magistrate, Jhajjar.

Belina, Estate Officer and Land Acquisition Officer, HSVP, Gurugram-II has been posted as Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Mahendragarh. Chinar, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Ferozepur Jhirka has been posted as Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Hathin. Ashish Kumar, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Rohtak and District Registrar Firms and Societies, Rohtak has been posted as Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Israna.

Sanyam Garg, Joint Director and Deputy Secretary, Directorate of Human Resources has been posted as Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Kalka. Pradeep Kumar, Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Rewari and CEO, DRDA, Rewari. Anil Kumar Yadav, Deputy Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, has been posted as Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Hodal.

Vinesh Kumar, Joint Director (Administration), Health Services, Haryana and Secretary, Haryana Safai Karamchari Commission has been posted as Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Ambala Cantt and Estate Officer for management of government land in Excise Area, Ambala Cantt. Kapil Kumar, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Thanesar has been posted as Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Pehowa.

Suresh Kumar, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Badhra has been posted as Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Ratia. Naveen Kumar, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Charkhi Dadri has been posted as Estate Officer, HSVP, Faridabad and Land Acquisition Officer, Faridabad.

Hosyar Singh, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), South Gurugram has been posted as Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Julana. Sushil Kumar, Joint Labour Commissioner (Administration) and Secretary, Haryana Traders Welfare Board has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Public Works (Buildings & Roads) Department.

Hitender Kumar, Managing Director, Cooperative Sugar Mills, Karnal has been posted as Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, NIT, Faridabad. Subhash Chander, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Sampla has been posted as Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Sonipat. Meetu Dhankar, Zonal Administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Gurugram has been posted as Chief Protocol Officer, Gurugram.

Parveen Kumar, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Julana, has been posted as Managing Director, Cooperative Sugar Mills, Jind. Jagdish Chander, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Ratia has been posted as Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Badhra. Rajesh Kumar, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Ellenabad has been posted as Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Fatehabad.

Gaurav Gupta, Joint Director (Admn.), lnformation, Public Relations & Languages, and Deputy Secretary, lnformation, Public Relations and Languages, has been posted as City Magistrate, Fatehabad. Jai Parkash, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Radaur, has been posted as Secretary, Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission, Panchkula and Joint Director (Admin.), Welfare of SCs & BCs, Haryana.

Aanchal Bhaskar, Joint Director (Admn.), lnformation, Public Relations & Languages and Deputy Secretary, Information, Public Relations and Languages, has been posted as Estate Officer, HSVP, Hisar and Land Acquisition Officer, Hisar. Ravindra Malik, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Beri has been posted as City Magistrate, Sonipat. Renuka, City Magistrate, Sonipat has been posted as Subdivisional Officer (Civil), Beri.

Parvesh Kadiyan, District Municipal Commissioner, Jhajjar and City Magistrate, Jhaiiar has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) Gannaur. Narender Kumar, Secretary, Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission, Panchkula and Joint Director (Admin.), Welfare of SCs & BCs has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Radaur.

Aman Kumar, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Pehowa has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Thanesar. Anmol, Deputy Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management Department and OSD to Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner, Revenue & Disaster Management and Consolidation Department, has been posted as CEO, Zila Parishad, Sonipat and CEO, DRDA, Sonipat.

Neeraj Sharma, Joint Director (Admn.), Secondary Education and Deputy Secretary, School Education Department, has been posted as Director, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Gurugram, in addition to his present duties. Namita Kumari, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak. Vipin Kumar, City Magistrate, Bhiwani, has been posted as General Manager, Haryana Roadways, Rohtak.

Aashish Sangwan, City Magistrate, Charkhi Dadri has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Charkhi Dadri. Ashok Kumar, City Magistrate, Nuh has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer, (Civil) Firozpur Jhirka. Pooja Kumari, City Magistrate, Ambala has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Shivalik Development Agency, Ambala.

Paras Bhagoria, City Magistrate, Sirsa has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) Ellenabad. Pramesh Singh, City Magistrate, Fatehabad has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer, (Civil) Guhla. Anil Kumar, Under Training, HIPA, Guruqram has been posted as City Magistrate, Bhiwani. Yash Malik, Under Training, HIPA, Gurugram has been posted as City Magistrate, Sirsa. Abhishek Garg, Under Training, HIPA, Gurugram has been posted as City Magistrate, Ambala.

Chinmai Garg, Under Training, HIPA, Gurugram has been posted as Joint Director (Admn.), Kalpana Chawla Medical College, Karnal. Aashish Kumar, Under Training, HIPA, Guruqram has been posted as City Magistrate, Nuh. Jitender Kumar, Under Training, HIPA, Gurugram has been posted as City Magistrate, Charkhi Dadri. Jagriti, Under Training, HIPA, Gurugram has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management, Haryana.