Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is all set to make her film debut. The 7-year-old Sitara will lend her voice to the character of baby Elsa in the Telugu-dubbed version of Frozen 2.

After the super success of the 2013 film Frozen, the makers of the film is set to release the second instalment of the film on November 22. Along with English and Hindi, the film will be releasing in Tamil and Telugu also, in India. And for the Telugu version, Sitara has been roped in to dub for young Elsa.

On Monday, Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the news. He posted a poster featuring Sitara, wearing a blue denim jacket. The poster also unveils the release date of the film.

Alongside the poster, he wrote, “#BreakingNews: Mahesh Babu and Namrata’s 7-year-old daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni to do voice over for young Elsa in the dubbed #Telugu version of #Frozen2… 22 Nov 2019 release in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu (sic).”

Earlier, Kamal Haasan’s daughter, Shruti Haasan had revealed that she will dub for Elsa in the Tamil version of Frozen 2. The actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a poster from Frozen 2.

Alongside the poster, she wrote, “Bringing the magic of Elsa to you in Tamil! Disney’s Frozen 2 is coming to cinemas on 22nd November #Frozen #Frozen2 #FrozenSisters @disneyfilmsindia (Sic).”