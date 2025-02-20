Maharashtra Cyber Cell issues second summons to Samay Raina in India’s Got Latent case

Maharashtra Cyber Department has confirmed that a second summons will be issued to YouTuber Samay Raina in connection with remarks made on ‘India’s Got Latent’ that has triggered controversy.

This move comes after Raina failed to appear for a scheduled statement recording session on February 18.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department issued a statement confirming that the summons will be sent to Raina today in order to ensure his presence for the recording of his statement.

In a previous appeal, Raina requested the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to allow him to record his statement via videoconferencing, citing that he is currently in the United States and won’t be able to return to India before March 17 due to prior commitments.

However, the department rejected his request, insisting that his statement must come in person.

‘India’s Got Latent’ became embroiled in controversy following a guest appearance by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia.

Allahbadia made an inappropriate comment to a contestant, asking, “Would you rather watch your parents… or join in once and stop it forever?”

The comments sparked widespread outrage, leading to a formal complaint against Allahbadia, Raina, comedian Apoorva Makhija, and the organizers of the show.

In response, Raina posted a message on his Instagram Story, expressing his regret and asserting that his only aim was to entertain.

“Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly,” he wrote.

Following the backlash, there were multiple FIRs against the involved parties across various states, including Maharashtra and Assam.

The controversy intensified after Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, confirmed that the Guwahati Police had registered an FIR against several individuals, including Allahbadia and Raina, for promoting obscenity and engaging in inappropriate content.

On February 18, the Supreme Court weighed in on the matter, strongly condemning Allahbadia’s remarks. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh described the comments as “dirty and perverted”.

They emphasized that the words used by Allahbadia were deeply shameful, particularly in relation to families and society. The Court also issued a strong warning, stating that Allahbadia should not take society for granted simply because of his popularity.

In the wake of multiple FIRs, Allahbadia approached the Supreme Court, seeking to club the charges against him. His plea for an urgent hearing received acknowledgement from the bench, which also granted him interim protection from arrest, provided he cooperates with ongoing investigations.

However, the Court also issued stringent conditions, including requiring surrendering his passport and prohibiting him from leaving the country without permission.

Additionally, the Supreme Court raised concerns about the prevalence of inappropriate content on platforms like YouTube and urged the government to take action.

Justice Kant said, “We would like you (government) to do something. Otherwise, we are not going to leave this vacuum and barren area the way it is in misuse.”

The Maharashtra Women’s Commission has lauded the Supreme Court’s intervention, particularly for ordering the stoppage of the controversial shows.

Chairperson Rupali Chakankar expressed approval of the Court’s decision, calling the reprimand appropriate and necessary.

The Commission had earlier sent a letter to the Mumbai Commissioner requesting an inquiry into the incident.