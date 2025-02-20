Samay Raina finally breaks silence on India’s Got Latent controversy

Comedian Samay Raina recently took the stage in Canada for his first performance since the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy erupted.

Performing in Edmonton, Samay Raina didn’t shy away from addressing the elephant in the room. He humorously thanked his audience for “paying his legal fees” through ticket sales, turning the controversy into a moment of comic relief.

A fan, Shubham Dutta, shared his experience on Facebook, describing how Raina, though visibly stressed, managed to engage the crowd with his signature wit. However, the post was later deleted, but not before circulating widely online.

The controversy began in February 2025, when YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made an inappropriate remark on Raina’s comedy show ‘India’s Got Latent’.

During a segment, Allahbadia asked a contestant an offensive question about their parents, triggering massive outrage. Social media erupted, public figures condemned the remark, and even politicians weighed in.

The backlash was swift. Multiple police complaints were filed against both Allahbadia and Raina, leading to an official investigation. The uproar reached Parliament, where discussions were held on regulating online content more strictly. Allahbadia eventually issued a public apology, and Raina took down the controversial episode.

Despite the apology, legal troubles mounted. The Supreme Court granted Allahbadia protection from arrest but called his actions “condemnable.” Meanwhile, a parliamentary panel urged the Information Technology Ministry to explore stricter content regulations for digital platforms.

The incident has since sparked a larger debate on freedom of expression in comedy and digital media.

While some argue that comedians and content creators should have creative liberty, others believe that they should respect certain boundaries.