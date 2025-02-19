India’s Got Latent row ripple effect: comedian Harsh Gujral pulls all videos of Escape Room

The ongoing controversy about Samay Raina’s show and Ranveer Allahbadia’s comment in one of the episodes is having a ripple effect. Amid the public row, comedian Harsh Gujral deleted all videos of his comedy show ‘The Escape Room.’ The development comes after Allahabadia’s controversy reached the apex court of the country.

Just like Samay Raina’s show, Harsh Gujral also engages in a generous dose of dark comedy. The show features a confession box where contestants drop shocking revelations. While the comedy content creator has deleted all YouTube videos of the show, he has also turned the show’s Instagram page into a private handle. Notably, the page has 34.3K followers.

For the unversed, Ranveer Allahbadia is facing trouble for making crass remarks at Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. The episode also featured content creator Apoorva Makhija, aka, ‘Rebel Kid.’ Their remarks on the show, especially Ranveer’s stirred massive outrage, prompting police complaints. During the show, he asked a contestant an inappropriate question involving body parts and proposed an indecent act in exchange for 2 crores. The outrage stirred following a controversial question he posed to a contestant.

Breaking Supreme Court also mentioned no further #FIR shall be registered against him on the basis of episode aired on show India’s Got Latent. #SupremeCourt asks him to deposit his passport with police, and he can’t leave the country without permission from the court.… pic.twitter.com/D4vMQwvcNB — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) February 18, 2025



Following this, Allahbadia issued a public apology after the issue attracted massive backlash. Taking to social media, Allahbadia stated that comedy is not his forte. He said, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry. My comment was inappropriate—it wasn’t even funny. Comedy isn’t my forte. Many of you asked if this is how I want to use my platform, and obviously, it’s not. I won’t offer any context or justification. I’m just here to apologise.”

Moreover, several FIRs against the influencers surfaced. Subsequently, Allahbadia moved the Supreme Court to quash the various complaints against him. On Tuesday, the court granted him interim protection against arrest while it iterated its displeasure with his comment. The Supreme Court said no further FIR shall be registered against him based on the episode aired on India’s Got Latent. Additionally, as per reports, the Supreme Court has barred him and his associates from airing any content on YouTube or other audio-visual sites until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Police’s cyber cell has asked Allahbadia to join the investigation on February 24. Earlier, the Mumbai and Guwahati Police released a joint statement saying the YouTuber was “continuously out of contact with the investigative agencies.” Allahbadia’s name is mentioned in FIRs filed by the Maharashtra Cyber Department, Guwahati Police, and Jaipur Police in the India’s Got Latent case.