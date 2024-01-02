Madhuri Dixit produces Marathi film ‘Panchak’, hits theaters Jan 5

Renowned Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has stepped into a new role as a producer for the upcoming Marathi film, ‘Panchak’. The official trailer of the film was unveiled on Madhuri’s YouTube channel on December 12, 2023. The movie, directed and written by Rahul Awate and Jayant Jathar, boasts an impressive ensemble cast. It is ready to hit the cinemas exclusively on January 5, 2024.

Madhuri Dixit, along with her husband Dr. Shriram Nene and their sons Arin-Ryan, embarked on a spiritual journey to seek divine blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple. The visit to the revered temple preceded the theatrical release of ‘Panchak,’ highlighting the actress’s dedication to ensuring the success of the Marathi venture.

The film features Adinath Kothare, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharati Achrekar, Anand Ingale, Tejashri Pradhan, Satish Alekar, Nandita Patkar, Sagar Talashikar, Sampada Kulkarni, Ashish Kulkarni, Deepti Devi, Vidyadhar Joshi, Ganesh Mayekar, and Aarti Wadagbalkar in prominent roles. The star-studded cast promises a riveting cinematic experience.

Advertisement

‘Panchak’ unfolds a compelling narrative centered around Adinath Kothare’s character. He embarks on a quest to discover common ground amid turmoil. The storyline challenges conventional beliefs and introduces a fresh perspective, adding depth and intrigue to the plot.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Konkan, ‘Panchak’ takes on the genre of dark comedy, delving into the themes of superstition and the fear of death.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene shared their thoughts on the film, expressing that the concept of “Panchak” is straightforward. They remarked that superstitions have the potential to overwhelm individuals. This can lead them into irrational fear and placing them in peculiar situations.

The duo expressed their excitement about being involved in the film’s production. They emphasized their dedicated efforts to assemble an outstanding cast and crew. Their goal is to provide audiences with a much-needed dose of humor, and they eagerly anticipate presenting the film to viewers.

With its unique storyline, stellar cast, and the creative vision of its producers, ‘Panchak’ is ready to captivate audiences. It aims to deliver a refreshing cinematic experience when it graces the big screen in early 2024.