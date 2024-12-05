BLACKPINK’s Rosé reveals ugly fight with ex on tour ahead of debut album release

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and the BLINKs are currently basking in the success of her latest single ‘APT’ ft. Bruno Mars. The collaborative track has already broken streaming records, topped global charts and has given the K-pop idol a Perfect All Kill. As Rosé gears up for the release of her upcoming solo album ‘rosie,’ the songstress gets candid about a heated fight with her ex-boyfriend during her tour.

During her interaction with Apple Music, the BLACKPINK star got real about her past relationship. She recalled looking at the snaps from the tour and getting flashbacks of the fight. “I would actually look at looks and be like, ‘Oh my god, that’s when I was going through the worst time of my life’.” Despite going through a tough time, BLACKPINK’s Rosé didn’t let her issues show on her face. The songstress expressed her happiness over looking good during the tour despite the emotional turbulence. “(I would be) like, ‘I remember that tour, I had the biggest fight (with my ex.)’ I looked so good, considering how heartbroken I was!”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by THEBLACKLABEL (@theblacklabel)



As soon as the interview hit the internet, fans took to social media to laud the singer for managing her feelings well during the tour. One fan penned, “I wouldn’t be surprised how she managed to hide her personal affairs to us fans, considering that her family is full of lawyers, y’all. But whoever hurt you, Rosie, they don’t deserve you. You’re too good for them.”

The emotions she felt have a significant impact on her upcoming debut solo album ‘rosie.’ Releasing on December 6, the album is inspired by her vulnerabilities and toxic relationships. The track, ‘Toxic Till The End,’ delves into the lingering emotions from her breakup. Rosé opened up about how these feelings continued to stay with her. “It was something that stayed with me for a few years. I personally don’t think I deserved it, but it was there. I needed to get it off my chest.”

Also Read: Park Sung Hoon joins YoonA in considering time-slip drama ‘The Tyrant’s Chef’

Meanwhile, in her previous conversation with Paper Magazine, the K-pop idol delved into her anticipated album. “I think I’m grateful enough to have gone through a few relationships, you know, like a normal girl in her 20s. I do want people to understand that I’m not much different from your average girlfriend or 23-year-old girl. I’m probably very relatable if you listen to my songs and if anyone’s been in that kind of relationship. It doesn’t even have to be about a boyfriend, just any type of toxic relationship. 20s is not an easy time to live through. It’s when you’re very vulnerable and confused, excited and angry about life. That’s what I wanted to sing about.”

‘roise’ comprises 12 tracks including the chartbuster ‘APT’ and ‘Number One Girl.’ Other tracks included are ‘3 Am,’ ‘Two Years,’ ‘Toxic Till the End,’ ‘Dance All Night,’ ‘Too Bad for Us,’ ‘Call It the End,’ ‘Not the Same,’ ‘Stay a little longer,’ ‘Gameboy,’ and ‘Drinks or Coffee.’