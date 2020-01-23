The first song from Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal is out. Titled “Shayad”, the track is a love song sung by Arijit Singh with music by Pritam and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

The song is etched with first love feels, butterflies that get somewhere lost in romantic relationships we know of today. Kartik appears in a Sufi-love-hero role, common trope of a Hero in Imtiaz Ali’s films.

He will be a delight to watch for fans in a never-seen-before role.

Sara aces the wild-carefree look while Arushi Sharma has risen expectations from whatever little bit audiences have seen of her performance in the trailer and song.

Kartik shared the song on his official Instagram handle and wrote,”Na chahiye kuch Tum se zyaada Tumse kam nahi .How perfectly this line suits every Pritam + Arijit + Irshad Kamil + Imtiaz Ali composition! My Fav song #Shayad Out now!!”

“Shayad” will soon be topping chart buster numbers across music charts. A sad romantic number from an Imtiaz Ali film does that kind of magic with fans showering the song with much praises.

Within a day of its release, the song hit 1 million views on YouTube.

Love Aaj Kal is a sequel of sorts to Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan 2009 film of the same name.

Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together for the first time, while Arushi Sharma will be making her debut with the upcoming film.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Maddock Films, Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on 14 February 2020.