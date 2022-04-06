‘Lock Upp’: Payal Rohatgi, Mandana Karimi get into nasty catfight

‘Lock Upp’ contestant Mandana Karimi got upset with Payal Rohatgi as she misbehaved with Mandana and told her that “You are bitc**** behind your own mother.”

Mandana also revealed that her parents have disowned her earlier but now things are fine in her family. Mandana feels that Payal is unnecessarily creating a hype about her relationship with her parents when everything is sorted in the family now.

Mandana told Paayal that: “I told you the details of what happened. I told her that my mom did not talk to me for six years. Now she is ok, all is well with my family. She is not here but now she is okay with the work I do.”

Mandana explained the reason behind her argument with Paayal and shared: “I have been disowned by my own father and mother’s families.”

Further, Mandana said what Paayal had told her: “She (Payal) is that kind of person that she told me ‘You are bitc**** behind your own mother.” Later, Mandana was seen crying on the show.

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.