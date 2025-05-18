Liam Payne’s final appearance in Netflix’s ‘Building the Band’ set to stream this summer

Get ready for a bittersweet ride, music lovers. Netflix is gearing up to drop ‘Building the Band’—a fresh music competition show that features none other than Liam Payne in his final television appearance before his untimely passing.

The series, already wrapped before his tragic death in October last year, is slated to release this summer and promises to be an emotional watch for fans.

The late One Direction star takes on the role of guest judge and mentor in the series, joining music powerhouses Kelly Rowland and Nicole Scherzinger.

Hosted by ‘Backstreet Boys’ icon AJ McLean, the show brings together a talented bunch of aspiring musicians who must form a band—without ever seeing each other until it’s time to perform.

Think ‘Love Is Blind’ meets ‘The X Factor’, but with instruments and harmonies.

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria officially announced the show at the streamer’s recent upfront presentation. “People will be obsessed with ‘Building the Band’ coming this summer,” Bajaria said.

What makes this series even more poignant is the fact that it’s Liam’s last ever screen appearance. Netflix confirmed that they had ongoing conversations with his family before deciding to move forward with the release.

While the show was mentioned earlier this year as part of Netflix’s 2025 content slate, there hadn’t been clarity on its launch until now.

The show’s concept is refreshing—a group of singers are tasked with creating musical chemistry purely through voice and vibe, as they don’t meet face-to-face until later in the series. It all culminates in three epic live shows filmed at the Aviva Studios in Manchester in August 2024, just weeks before the heartbreaking news of Liam’s passing shook the world.

Liam Payne tragically died in Buenos Aires after a fatal fall from a hotel balcony. His death stunned fans globally, and investigations have led to five people being charged in connection with the incident, according to Deadline.

With ‘Building the Band’, fans will get to see Liam doing what he loved most—mentoring up-and-coming talent and sharing his passion for music.