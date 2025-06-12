Liam Payne to appear posthumously as guest judge in Netflix’s ‘Building The Band’

Netflix is gearing up to launch ‘Building The Band’, an exciting new music competition series ready to premiere on July 9, 2025, and the show has already generated buzz, not just for its unique format, but also for the emotional inclusion of late pop star Liam Payne.

Liam Payne, who passed away in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, will still appear on ‘Building The Band’ as a guest judge.

His family, after carefully reviewing the series, gave their heartfelt approval to feature him posthumously. “Liam Payne’s family reviewed the series and is supportive of his inclusion,” confirmed a Netflix spokesperson to the media.

Filmed just months before his death, Payne had fully participated in the production, offering his expertise and encouragement to the contestants.

Hosted by AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys, ‘Building The Band’ also features Nicole Scherzinger, lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, as a mentor and judge.

Adding further star power, Kelly Rowland of Destiny’s Child will appear as a guest judge alongside Payne.

The format of the competition sets it apart from typical talent shows. Instead of the usual group rehearsals and social interactions, the musicians will first practice in isolated booths, where they can only hear each other.

They will have to form bands based purely on their musical instincts—without knowing what their potential bandmates look like or how they perform on stage until showtime.

The goal? To form the next great music band that can win over audiences and leave a lasting mark. The producers promise a mix of electric performances, raw emotional moments, and intense competition, building up to that climactic moment when the newly formed bands finally meet in person and perform live.

“What happens when music connects people before anything else? When style, looks, and image come into play only at the very end? This is what ‘Building The Band’ will explore,” the show’s producers teased in their official synopsis.

Netflix plans to roll out the series over three weeks, with two episodes dropping each Wednesday—July 9, July 16, and July 23. The series is executive produced by Cat Lawson, Alison Holloway, Katrina Morrison, Clara Elliot, and Simon Crossley.