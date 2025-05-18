Nancy Tyagi dazzles Cannes red carpet again with her DIY fashion

Nancy Tyagi has done it again! The self-made fashion sensation from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival for the second year in a row, and this time, she took glamour to a whole new level.

Ditching big designer labels, Nancy walked the prestigious red carpet in a silver gown she designed and stitched herself. Yes, you read that right. A full-on couture look made entirely by her own hands.

Advertisement

And honestly, it looked like something straight off a Paris runway.

Advertisement

Her gown featured a deep neckline, a structured corset bodice gleaming with sequins, and a dreamy, voluminous skirt made of layers and layers of soft tulle.

Delicate rose-like florets were sewn into the fabric, giving the dress a fairy-tale finish. It was romantic, bold, and dramatic—all rolled into one.

And that wasn’t all. Nancy Tyagi nailed the styling too. She completed the look with striking jewellery pieces, perfect nail art, and a sleek centre-parted bun with twisted details.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nancy Tyagi (@nancytyagi___)

Her makeup? Flawless. Think silver smokey eyes, sharp winged liner, and a muted brown lip—an ideal match for the metallic shimmer of the gown.

Clips of her red carpet moment are now flooding Instagram, with fans and fellow influencers cheering her on. Fashion creator Sufi Motiwala even shared a clip of Nancy’s appearance, calling it her “second majestic Cannes slay.”

This isn’t her first big moment at Cannes either. Last year, she made her debut in a soft pink gown that instantly went viral. What made that look special wasn’t just the design, but the story behind it—it took her 30 days, 1000 meters of fabric, and ended up weighing over 20 kilos.

She stitched the entire thing herself. It was a bold, unfiltered moment that stood out in a sea of brand names.

From being a small-town creator experimenting with fabric to now becoming the face of a leading jewellery brand, Nancy’s journey is as inspiring as her creations.