Cheryl Cole appointed to oversee ex-partner Liam Payne’s £32M estate after his death

Cheryl Cole, the former Girls Aloud star and ex-partner of Liam Payne, has been officially named as the administrator of the late singer’s estate, following his tragic death in October 2024.

Payne, best known as a member of the global pop phenomenon One Direction, passed away without leaving a will — leaving behind a fortune valued at approximately £25.7 million ($32.2 million USD).

Advertisement

According to court documents filed on May 1 and reviewed by the ‘New York Post’, Cheryl Cole, along with attorney Richard Mark Bray, will handle the affairs of Payne’s estate. The documents list the gross value of his UK estate at around £30.4 million ($38 million USD).

Advertisement

Though Cole and Bray are now in charge of managing Payne’s financial legacy, their powers are limited. Under UK law, when someone dies without a will — known as dying intestate — their assets are usually passed to the closest relatives.

Since Payne and Cole were not married or in a civil partnership, the estate is likely to be inherited by their 8-year-old son, Bear. However, full distribution of the assets will require further legal proceedings.

Payne’s sudden death at just 31 years old left fans and the music industry in shock. On October 16, 2024, he fell from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires. His funeral was held a few weeks later in Buckinghamshire, where family and close friends gathered to say goodbye.

The circumstances surrounding Payne’s death were initially unclear, but Argentine authorities later ruled out suicide. A toxicology report and witness statements pointed toward drug use playing a role in the incident.

In December, five people were formally charged in connection with his death, though details about their involvement remain limited.

Cheryl Cole, who dated Payne between 2014 and 2016, has largely kept a low profile since the tragedy. However, she did take to Instagram shortly after his death, sharing an emotional message with fans and the public.

“As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being,” she wrote.

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend, and a father to our son Bear,” she added. “A son that now has to face the harsh reality of never seeing his father again.”