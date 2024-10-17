Liam Payne songs that shaped his legacy: Top 5 hits

The music world is in shock today following the sudden death of Liam Payne. A former member of the iconic boy band One Direction, Liam Payne rose to fame for his songs with smooth vocals and charm, even helping him build a successful solo career after the band’s hiatus.

His journey from pop star to solo artist was marked by several hits. Here are five of the most notable songs of Liam Payne that defined his legacy.

1. Strip That Down (feat. Quavo)

Liam Payne’s debut solo single, Strip That Down, marked a significant departure from his One Direction roots. Released in May 2017, the song featured American rapper Quavo and was co-written by Ed Sheeran.

Payne embraced a more mature sound, signaling his independence as an artist. The song’s lyrics and upbeat tempo connected with audiences. It reflected his journey of breaking away from the boy band image and venturing into a more urban, rhythmic style. It quickly became a commercial success, selling over 11.5 million units worldwide.

2. For You (with Rita Ora)

Released in January 2018, For You was a collaboration with British singer Rita Ora, recorded for the soundtrack of the film Fifty Shades Freed. The romantic, cinematic track resonated with listeners, blending Payne’s voice with Ora’s in a smooth, heartfelt duet.

The song became a hit, reaching the top 10 in several European countries and even peaking at number one in Germany. The chemistry between the two singers, coupled with the song’s placement in a high-profile film, helped solidify Payne’s versatility as a vocalist.

3. Bedroom Floor

In October 2017, Liam Payne released Bedroom Floor, a song that quickly gained attention for its catchy hook and relatable lyrics. Written by Charlie Puth, Ammar Malik, and others, it was a reflection of Payne’s ability to capture everyday emotions through music.

The song’s lyrics touch on the complications of a fading relationship, a theme that resonated with many of his listeners. While it didn’t achieve the same commercial success as Strip That Down, Bedroom Floor solidified Payne’s place in the pop world.

4. Get Low (with Zedd)

Get Low, a collaboration between Liam Payne and German DJ Zedd, was released in July 2017. Described as a “summer song” by Zedd himself, Get Low was a fun, upbeat track that fit perfectly with the warm, carefree vibes of the season.

The song merged Payne’s urban style with Zedd’s electronic beats, creating a balance between the two artists’ distinct musical directions. It didn’t become one of Payne’s biggest chart hits. However, the song received praise for its catchy chorus and danceable rhythm.

5. Polaroid (with Jonas Blue and Lennon Stella)

In October 2018, Liam Payne teamed up with British DJ Jonas Blue and Canadian singer Lennon Stella for the song Polaroid. The track is a feel-good anthem about finding love at first sight, combining pop with elements of R&B.

Payne’s vocals added a smooth, soulful layer to the track, which became an instant hit with fans. The song’s success was bolstered by its relatable lyrics and infectious melody.