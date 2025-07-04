Liam Gallagher responds after racist comment against Asians draws online backlash

Just days before the Oasis band kicks off its long-awaited reunion tour, frontman Liam Gallagher has found himself in hot water over a racially insensitive comment he made online.

Earlier this week, Gallagher posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) that included a racial slur aimed at East Asian people. The now-deleted post quickly sparked backlash from followers, prompting a wave of criticism across social media.

Screenshots of the exchange show that one user called out Gallagher directly, saying, “Liam, you can’t say that.” The singer responded with a curt “Why,” only to be met with a reply explaining, “’Cause it’s racist.” Gallagher’s final response, “Behave”, only added fuel to the fire, with many accusing him of brushing off the serious implications of his words.

After the backlash gained traction, Gallagher returned to the platform to issue a brief apology.

“Sorry if I offended anyone with my tweet before,” he wrote. “It wasn’t intentional. You know I love you all and I do not discriminate. Peace and love. LG x.”

The controversy comes at a particularly sensitive time, as Oasis is gearing up for one of the most anticipated comebacks in rock history. The band’s reunion tour begins tomorrow in Wales, marking the first time the Gallagher brothers have shared a stage in 15 years.

The band’s split back in 2009 steeped in personal tensions between Liam and his brother Noel, making their decision to reunite a major surprise for fans around the world.

The upcoming tour was announced last September, with shows scheduled not just across the UK, but also in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

In addition to the tour, Oasis recently confirmed that a concert film is also in the works.

After kicking things off with two performances in Wales, Oasis is going to play 10 dates across England, followed by shows in Scotland and Ireland. The North American leg of the tour begins on August 24 in Toronto.