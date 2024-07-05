Lee Sang Yi to headline spin-off of Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s series

Actor Lee Sang Yi, renowned for his supporting roles in hit dramas like ‘My Demon’ and ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha,’ is poised to step into the spotlight as the romantic lead. Joining him will be ‘Penthouse’ actress Han Ji Hyun, who will portray the lead couple in the upcoming spin-off series of the yet-to-be-released drama, ‘Because I Want No Loss.’

According to TenAsia, on July 4, it was confirmed that Han Ji Hyun and Lee Sang Yi will headline TVING’s spin-off drama ‘CEO’s Menu.’ Both actors’ agencies, GOODFRIENDS Company and SBD Entertainment, have affirmed their participation in the new show. In ‘CEO’s Menu,’ Lee Sang Yi will play the role of a company CEO, while Han Ji Hyun will star as a company nutritionist. The premise echoes themes reminiscent of the popular drama ‘Business Proposal,’ where a chaebol businessman falls for an employee in the food department.

‘CEO’s Menu’ serves as a spin-off of the upcoming drama ‘Because I Want No Loss,’ scheduled to premiere on August 26 with 12 episodes. In the parent drama, Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun will portray secondary roles, with ‘Our Blues’ and ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ star Shin Min Ah and ‘Shooting Stars’ actor Kim Young Dae taking the lead roles.

In ‘Because I Want No Loss,’ Shin Min Ah assumes the role of Son Ha Young, who is averse to financial losses due to her past experiences sharing everything growing up. As an adult, she is determined to maximize her gains and encounters an opportunity for promotion, albeit with some obstacles. To secure the promotion, she must fake a wedding with Kim Young Dae’s character, Kim Ji Wook, who is inherently kind and cannot turn away those in need.

The spin-off series ‘CEO’s Menu’ will continue the narrative of Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun’s characters from ‘Because I Want No Loss,’ placing them at the forefront as the main couple. According to their agencies, filming for ‘CEO’s Menu’ has been completed, and it is slated to air immediately following ‘Because I Want No Loss,’ marking Lee Sang Yi’s debut as a lead in a romantic comedy.