Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop to play enemies to lovers in ‘Serendipity’s Embrace’

‘See You in My 19th Life’ star Chae Jong Hyeop and ‘Love Alarm’ star Kim So Hyun will appear in TVN’s ‘Serendipity’s Embrace,’ where they transform from enemies to lovers after a decade of knowing each other. TVN released the individual character teasers on July 4, giving fans a sneak peek into the series.

Adapted from a beloved webtoon, the upcoming drama, ‘Serendipity’s Embrace,’ follows the journey of Lee Hong Joo (played by Kim So Hyun), an animation producer scared of love due to painful memories from past encounters. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets an old acquaintance, Kang Hoo Young (played by Chae Jong Hyeop), who has witnessed her struggles during her darkest times.

[홍주 티저] 사랑을 위해! 불도저였던 19살

이리저리 치이고 사랑 회의자가 된 29살 ‘이홍주’

10년 만에 만난 ‘강후영’에게 설레기 시작(ღ˘⌣˘ღ) Advertisement 첫사랑 기억 소환 로맨스 <우연일까?>

첫사랑 기억 소환 로맨스 <우연일까?>

7/22 [월] 저녁 8:40 첫 방송 | tvN#우연일까 #SerendipitysEmbrace #김소현 #채종협 #윤지온 #김다솜

In the teaser, viewers first get to see 19-year-old Kim So Hyun, who is free-spirited and expresses her love without hesitation. The clip then moves to the present Kim So Hyun, who rebuffs first love as something for the immature and fears loving again due to her past. Now an animation producer, she encounters Chae Jong Hyeop from her school days. While the two were at odds when they were young, a spark ignites in Kim So Hyun.

[후영 티저] 한 번도 사랑해 본 적 없을 것 같던 19살

사실은 그때도, 29살이 된 지금도 첫사랑ing

10년 만에 만난 ‘이홍주’에게 다시 설레기 시작 >_< 첫사랑 기억 소환 로맨스 <우연일까?>

첫사랑 기억 소환 로맨스 <우연일까?>

7/22 [월] 저녁 8:40 첫 방송 | tvN#우연일까 #SerendipitysEmbrace #김소현 #채종협 #윤지온 #김다솜

In Chae Jong Hyeop’s teaser, there is a 19-year-old student who is all about fun and has no interest in pursuing love. He used to constantly bicker with Hyun in school and mock her. However, he finds Kim So Hyun attractive. As the two come face-to-face after 10 years, a new wave of emotions takes over. The teaser goes on to reveal Chae Jong Hyeop confessing his love.

‘Serendipity’s Embrace’ is ready to premiere on July 22 and will feature an ensemble cast including Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Yun Ji On, Dasom, Lee Won Jung, Hwang Sung Bin, Choi Dae Chul, Yoon Jung Hee, and Kim Jung Nan.