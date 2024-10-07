Lee Min Ho, Jisoo, and Ahn Hyo Seop’s ‘The Prophet: Omniscient Reader’ poster OUT!

The makers of the highly-anticipated K-film, ‘The Prophet: Omniscient Reader’ released its poster at the 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). Based on the web novel ‘Omniscient Reader’ by Sing N Song, the film stars globally celebrated Korean star Lee Min Ho. Min Ho has delivered hits like ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ and ‘The Heirs.’ Joining him is BLACKPINK sensation, Jisoo and ‘Business Proposal’ star Ahn Hyo Seop.

Also Read: Chanyeol and Punch’s track for ‘Goblin’ becomes the first K-drama OST MV to surpass 500m views

On October 5, the first poster for the anticipated film ‘The Prophet: Omniscient Reader’ was unveiled at the 29th Busan International Film Festival. The poster featured Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop facing each other with weapons in their hands. The backdrop features a collapsing world. With the sun shining between them, the poster is brightly lit with an orange and yellow sky while their faces aren’t clearly visible due to the shadow.

Advertisement



The upcoming film revolves around an ordinary person whose world changes into the novel that he was reading. The film will chronicle the story of an officer, Dokja. He loves reading the web novel ‘Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse’. One day the word of the novel becomes his reality and Dokja knows how the story goes. With the pre-existing knowledge, he has to save the world from the impending doom. In the film, Lee Min-ho will be taking on the role of Yoo Joong Hyuk. Jong Hyuk is the protagonist of the fictional web novel that Kim Dokja (Ahn Hyo-seop) reads. Meanwhile, Jisoo will play the role of Lee Ji Hye. Additionally, Chae Soo-bin, Shin Seung-ho, Nana, Park Ho-san, and Choi Young-joon are also part of the film.

Also Read: Stray Kids pays tribute to NSYNC with their performance at the AMAs’ 50th anniversary

Ahead of the poster’s release at BIFF 2024, director Kim Byung-woo had hinted that the highly-awaited film would release in the summer of 2025. Taking to X, he wrote, “Thank you so much for supporting the team and actors. We will finish filming soon and see you in summer 2025. Please look forward to reading the movie.”

Meanwhile, ans have high expectations with the upcoming film given the stellar star cast and the talented team behind the camera.