BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s brother accused of illegally filming women during s*x

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s brother is facing allegations of illegally filming a woman during a sexual encounter without consent. The accusation surfaced on May 29 on Blind, a Korean employee community platform. While the original post has been deleted, the post has gone viral.

Taking to the platform, the woman wrote the allegation against Jisoo’s brother. “I was illegally filmed by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s brother.” She detailed the disturbing account, stating that he filmed her during a sexual encounter. “It took me a long time to write this. Everything I’m about to share is based on my own experience.”

She alleged that the incident took place at his home. Following the encounter, she later discovered he recorded them using a hidden camera. She penned, “I couldn’t believe it,” adding that he showed the footage to acquaintances. Moreover, he also allegedly bragged about having similar recordings of multiple women.

According to the post, Jisoo’s brother was in a relationship with several women at the same time. Allegedly, he met one of them while his wife was pregnant. He allegedly pressured some of them into sending explicit videos and “treated women like sexual objects and ignored their consent and feelings.”

Additionally, the alleged post stated, “I never gave my consent. I didn’t know I was being filmed. I am a victim.” She added that she is contemplating legal action and is prepared to come forward publicly if other potential victims decide to share their experiences as well.

Meanwhile, Jisoo is currently associated with businesses led by her brother. He heads the company behind the children’s health supplement brand Biomom. Moreover, he recently launched an entertainment label named Blissoo, with Jisoo as the brand’s ambassador. After the post went viral, Jisoo’s agency released a brief statement. It stated, “We are currently checking the facts.”

