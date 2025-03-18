Ahn Hyo Seop considers headlining new rom-com

‘Business Proposal’ actor Ahn Hyo Seop is contemplating headlining a new romantic comedy, tentatively titled, ‘Sold Out, Today Too.’ While the actor has yet to greenlight the project, fans are excited about the potential of his comeback to the genre.

On March 17, reports surfaced that Ahn Hyo Seop will be starring in the upcoming rom-com drama “Sold Out, Today Too.” In response to the report, Ahn Hyo Seop’s agency The Present Company issued a statement. They said, “‘Sold Out, Today Too’ is a project he is currently reviewing.”

The upcoming drama is going be a light-hearted rom-com that follows two individuals who pour their souls into their work every day. However, despite their efforts, they feel like something is missing and they have a void in their hearts. As their paths collide, they begin to mend each other’s scars and gradually romance blossoms.

For the drama, the makers have approached Ahn Hyo Seop for the role of Matthew Lee. He is a mysterious farmer who finds himself entangled in a romantic relationship with Dam Ye Jin. She is a home shopping host suffering from chronic insomnia.

‘Seoul Busters’ director Ahn Jong Yeon is working at the helm while rookie screenwriter Jin Seung Hee is penning the script. The drama is likely to air on SBS in 2026.

Meanwhile, currently, Ahn Hyo Seop is gearing up for the release of his big-screen debut, ‘The Prophet: Omniscient Reader’ which is going to hit theatres in July. In the film, Hyo Seop will essay the role of Kim Dokja.

The film revolves around an ordinary person whose world changes into the novel that he is reading. The film will chronicle the story of an officer, Kim Dokja. He loves reading the web novel ‘Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse’. One day the word of the novel becomes his reality and Kim knows how the story goes. With the pre-existing knowledge, he has to save the world from the impending doom. Moreover, in the film, Lee Min-ho will be taking on the role of Yoo Joong Hyuk. Jong Hyuk is the protagonist of the fictional web novel that Dokja reads. Additionally, Chae Soo-bin, Jisoo, and Shin Seung-ho play pivotal roles. Moreover, Nana, Park Ho-san, and Choi Young-joon are also a part of the film.