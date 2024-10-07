Chanyeol and Punch’s track for ‘Goblin’ becomes the first K-drama OST MV to surpass 500m views

The 2016 K-drama ‘Goblin’ or ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ is one of the most popular K-dramas of all time. Apart from winning K-drama enthusiasts’ hearts with its intriguing narrative, the drama’s OST remains a fan-favourite. It stars an ensemble cast comprising- Gong Yoon, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, and Yoo In Na. The drama proved pivotal in all their careers and now it boasts a new milestone. ‘Goblin’s hit track ‘Stay With Me’ by EXO’s Chanyeol and Punch is now the first K-drama OST music video to surpass 500 million views.

On October 6, at 11:40 am KST the music video of EXO’s Chanyeol and Punch’s collaborative original soundtrack (OST) ‘Stay With Me’ from Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun’s ‘Goblin’ surpassed 500 million views on YouTube. This makes it the first Korean drama OST music video to achieve this feat. The music video for ‘Stay With Me’ released on December 3, 2016. After almost 7 years and 10 months, the music video hit the 500 million mark on YouTube. The historic milestone is special for K-drama enthusiasts as ‘Goblin’ is among the favourites for many. Moreover, the OST has amassed global stardom over the years, transgressing language and geographical boundaries.

The milestone is not the only one boasted by the track. ‘Stay With Me’ debuted at the top spot on Mnet and No. 2 on Genie. Moreover, it hit number 10 on the Melon charts. Soon after the release of the OST, EXO’s Chnayeol ranked at the top on the Melon Real Time Chart while ‘Stay With Me’ topped the chart at No. 2. Additionally, the OST clinched the No. 3 spot on the Billboard US World Digital Songs and No. 5 on the Spotify Global Viral 50 chart. However, what perplexes fans to date is that the iconic song never won an OST Award, despite its raging popularity.

Meanwhile, the drama is about a 939-year-old immortal goblin and protector of souls. He is in search of his bride, who is the only one who can remove the sword piercing through his chest. Once the sword is removed, the goblin can finally go to the afterlife and rest in peace. The drama grabbed several prestigious awards and became a cultural phenomenon.