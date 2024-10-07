Stray Kids pays tribute to NSYNC with their performance at the AMAs’ 50th anniversary

It ain’t no lie! K-pop boy band Stray Kids set the American Music Awards stage on fire with their tribute to NSYNC. The renowned K-pop act delivered a jaw-dropping performance of NSYNC’s classic hit ‘Bye, Bye, Bye.’ Moreover, the group also performed its recent chartbuster ‘Chk Chk Boom’ from the min-album ‘ATE.’ The high-octane performance was a part of the AMAs’ 50th anniversary special.

The K-pop group took over the stage from the get-go with their performance. They started their act with NSYNC’s iconic marionette choreography from ‘Bye Bye Bye.’ Grooving to the party banger, the band members flaunted their energetic and suave moves. Their tribute to the iconic band was met with loud cheers from the audience. Moreover, Lee Know, Hyunjin and Felix captivated the audience with mini solo stages to the popular NSYNC track. Soon, the K-pop group effortlessly transitioned to perform ‘Chk Chk Boom.’ The group also took to X expressing their pride over their gripping performance. They wrote, “It ain’t no lie… we successfully ATE our AMAs stage! HUGE thanks to STAY for tuning in to our performance.”

Meanwhile, recently, Stray Kids member Felix conveyed the group’s excitement to Billboard over their ‘tribute to boy bands’ performance at the American Music Awards. “Just performing at the American Music Awards for the first time, and doing a collaboration with NSYNC was very memorable. It was very special. We were vibing, it was great.”

Stray Kids comprises eight members- Bang Chan, Felix, Hyunjin, Han, Changbin, Lee Know, Seungmin, and I.N. The globally renowned K-pop group debuted with their first mini album, ‘I Am Not,’ on March 25, 2018. The 8-piece group recently made their highly anticipated comeback with their mini-album ‘ATE.’ The album features four tracks: ‘Mountains,’ ‘JJam,’ ‘I Like It,’ and ‘Chk Chk Boom,’ with the latter also being part of the official soundtrack for Marvel’s latest film, Deadpool and Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Meanwhile, on August 24, the K-pop group kicked off their ‘dominATE’ world tour. The tour will take over stages across Asia, Australia, America and Europe, captivating their global fandom. Moreover, Stray Kids is also set to drop ‘GIANT,’ their second Japanese full-length album next month.