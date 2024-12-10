Lee Jong Suk contemplates joining Shin Min Ah for fantasy romance drama

‘Pinocchio’ star Lee Jong Suk is in talks to join ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ star Shin Min Ah for the fantasy romance ‘The Remarried Empress.’ This comes after Jong Suk teamed up with ‘True Beauty’ star Moon Ga Young for the legal drama ‘Seochodong.’ The reports of the actor’s new projects have stirred waves as fans await to witness his on-screen chemistry with the leading ladies.

On December 10, a media outlet reported that Lee Jong Suk will star in the new drama ‘The Remarried Empress’ as the prince of the Western Kingdom. In response to the report, Lee Jong Suk’s agency ACE FACTORY released a statement. “‘The Remarried Empress’ is one of the projects Lee Jong Suk received an offer for. His appearance has not yet been confirmed.” While the actor is yet to greenlight the project his potential pairing with Shin Min Ah has already stirred fans’ hearts.

Based on a fantasy romance web novel, ‘The Remarried Empress’ will focus on Navier, the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. She chooses to divorce her husband, the emperor, after discovering his intention to declare his mistress the empress. Navier’s journey takes a pivotal turn as she embarks on a mission to become an empress elsewhere if she cannot be one where she is.

Reportedly, the makers approached Lee Jong Suk to play the role of Heinrich Alex Laszlo. He is the prince and heir to the throne of the Western Kingdom. Laszlo boasts a strong economic footing and impressive national strength comparable to the Eastern Empire. Soon, he crosses paths with Navier and a budding romance unfolds. The duo finds common ground and becomes a royal power couple as he ascends the throne. Meanwhile, Shin Min Ah will play Navier in the anticipated fantasy romance drama.

Meanwhile, recently Lee Jong Suk confirmed his reunion with ‘W’ director Park Seung Woo for the legal drama ‘Seochodong.’ The slated courtroom drama is going to be a passionate story about associate lawyers. These attorneys work in the Seocho Judicial Town. Moreover, currently practising lawyer Lee Seung Hyun has penned the slated series. The revelation has upped the ante and fans are now expecting a promising narrative. Additionally, the drama promises to capture realistic stories and chronicle the authentic growth of lawyers as they handle realistic cases.