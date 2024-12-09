Song Joong Ki confirms variety show appearances after 9 years

‘Vincenzo’ star Song Joong Ki is going to make variety show appearances after 9 years. The South Korean heartthrob is going to make appearances on JTBC’s ‘Please Take Care of My Refrigerator’ Season 2. Additionally, he will appear in KBS2’s ‘The Seasons’ hosted by K-pop star Lee Youngji. For the former, Jong Ki will appear alongside former co-star Lee Hee Joon.

On December 9, a media outlet reported that Song Joong Ki took part in filming for ‘Please Take Care of My Refrigerator’ S2. In response to the report, the production team issued a confirmation statement. “Song Joong Ki and Lee Hee Joon completed filming as the second guests [on the show]. Their episode is scheduled to air on December 29.” Lee Hee Joon and Song Joong Ki recently worked together on the upcoming film “Bogota: City Of The Lost.”

‘Please Take Care of My Refrigerator’ is a show where guests bring their refrigerator ingredients to the studio. They turn them into dishes in just 15 minutes. The Season 2 lineup includes Lee Yeon Bok, Choi Hyun Seok, Kim Poong, Jung Ho Young, Edward Lee, Choi Kang Rok, Lee Mi Young, and Yoon Nam No.

Moreover, Joong Ki’s agency, HighZiumStudio issued another statement to Maeil Business Star today. It confirmed, “Song Joong Ki will appear on KBS2’s The Seasons – Lee Young Ji’s Rainbow.” Meanwhile, his variety show outing alongside the K-pop rapper will offer the star an ideal healing space. The sixth leg of ‘The Seasons with Lee Youngji’ celebrates a musical night filled with stories that will “get rid of all your worries and your concerns.”

In related news, last month, Song Joong Ki and his wife Katy Saunders welcomed their second child, a baby girl. On the work front, Song Joong Ki’s last was the drama ‘Reborn Rich’ and the film ‘My Name is Lee Kiwan,’ and he made a cameo as his hit character Vincenzo Cassano in the drama ‘Queen of Tears.’ Moving ahead, the actor will star opposite ‘The Atypical Family’ actress Chun Woo Hee in ‘MY YOUTH.’