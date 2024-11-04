Kim Hyun Jin joins ‘Hierarchy’ actors Roh Jeong Eui and Lee Chae Min in new drama

‘Cheer Up’ actor Kim Hyun Jin joins to join ‘Hierarchy’ actors Roh Jeong Eui and Lee Chae Min for the rom-com ‘Bunny and Her Boys.’ The drama follows the life of a heartbroken girl seeking personal growth.

The drama is based on a webtoon, ‘Bunny and Her Boys’ and is set in a university. It follows the bildungsroman of Ban Hee Jin (Roh Jeong Eui). After experiencing heartbreak from her first love, which ended in disaster, she finds herself entangled between two charming men.

On November 4, 2024, the South Korean news publication NewSen reported that Kim Hyun Jin will be joining the ensemble cast list. The actor will play the role of Jo Ah Rang, called the ‘idol of the art world.’ He is a charming and handsome sculptor who always has everyone’s attention.

The drama focuses on Ban Hui Jin, known as Bunny, a top sculpture student at Yein University. Earlier, she prioritised personality over looks, however, her first relationship with a kind soul but an unattractive man ended poorly. This leaves her with embarrassment over being labelled a fool for love. Now, she has decided to like good-looking men but struggles with low self-esteem.

When two handsome and charming young men enter her life, things start complicating. The first one is Hwang Jae Yul (Lee Chae Min), a respected visual design student aspiring to be an art director. Meanwhile, Cha Ji Won (Jo Joon Young) is the other suitor, a handsome and sharp chaebol heir. The entry of the two hunks complicates the matters of heart for Bunny.

Meanwhile, previously, Kim Hyun Jin played Jin Seon Ho in the SBS drama ‘Cheer Up.’ The actor soon captivated fans with his straightforward remarks and unwavering affection for Do Hae Yi (Han Ji Hyun). Moreover, in his recent JTBC drama ‘My Sweet Mobster,’ he played the role of Joo Il Young. He won viewers’ hearts with his warm visuals and charming demeanour. With Hyun Jin on board, fans are curious to find out how the dynamics unfold between the stars in the drama.

‘Bunny and Her Boys’ will premiere in the first half of 2025 via MBC.