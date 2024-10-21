Lady Gaga to release new single ‘Disease’ following ‘Harlequin’

Following the release of ‘Harlequin,’ the surprise companion album to her film, ‘Joker: Folie À Deux,’ Lady Gaga will release a new single. Titled ‘Disease,’ the track will release on October 25.

The ‘Bad Romance’ hitmaker is yet to make an official announcement. However, her parent label Universal Music posted pre-saves for ‘Disease’ on a pop-up site. The pre-sale is linked to Spotify and Apple Music. Moreover, earlier this week, fans deduced that the song may in fact be titled ‘Disease.’ The fans noticed that the capitalization of letters for some of her songs on her Spotify playlist had changed. This changes from upper to lower case and vice versa, when rearranged, the first letters of the songs spelt out ‘Gaga Disease.’

This single comes after Lady Gaga hinted at an October release date for her first single from her seventh studio album. Gaga made the announcement with a post shared last month. The post featured, “XX October: LG7 first single.” The schedule also marked other dates for her ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ press tour.

Previously, ahead of her film’s release, Gaga dropped a 13-track companion album titled ‘Harlequin’ on September 27. The release came after the album announcement and a captivating teaser video. In the teaser of the track ‘The Joker,’ she paints a happy face on the Mona Lisa with lipstick, referring to Joker’s iconic sinister grin. ‘Harlequin’ features tracks titled- ‘Good Morning,’ ‘Get Happy (2024)’, ‘Oh, When the Saints’, and ‘World on a String.’ ‘If My Friends Could See Me Now,’ ‘That’s Entertainment, ‘Smile, ‘The Joker,’ and ‘Folie à Deux.’ Moreover, tracks ‘Gonna Build a Mountain,’ ‘Close to You,’ ‘Happy Mistake,’ and ‘That’s Life’ are also included.

The album became the pop star’s lowest debut with a full-length album on the Billboard 200, where it entered the chart at No. 20. Moreover, the film received lukewarm responses and proved to be a massive box office failure. However, her collaborative track with Bruno Mars, ‘Die with a Smile’ which released in August became a roaring success. The track debuted at No. 3 on the Hot 100 and amassed impressive streaming numbers. Meanwhile, Gaga’s last studio album ‘Chromatica’ which released in 2020 was a resounding success. The album and the track ‘Rain on Me’ featuring Ariana Grande topped several coveted charts.