Nicolas Cage warns actors of AI’s threat to authentic film performance

At the 25th Newport Beach Film Festival, renowned actor Nicolas Cage delivered a heartfelt message to aspiring actors about the increasing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the film industry.

Cage, known for his iconic and eccentric performances, voiced his concerns about how AI might undermine the authenticity of an actor’s craft.

Speaking ahead of receiving the prestigious Icon Award during the festival’s Honors Brunch at the Balboa Bay Resort, Nicolas Cage emphasized the importance of preserving the organic, creative process of acting. He cautioned young performers to be vigilant and protect their artistic individuality in a world where technology is rapidly changing the landscape of filmmaking. According to a report by ‘Deadline’, Cage expressed a deep concern for the future of film acting in light of these technological advancements.

In his speech, Cage described acting as an “organic, handmade process” that stems from the actor’s emotions, imagination, and meticulous preparation. “Film performance, to me, is very much a handmade, organic process. It’s from the heart, it’s from the imagination, it’s from thoughts, detail, and thinking,” Cage explained. He further underscored how integral the actor’s personal touch is to creating memorable performances.

However, he expressed concern about the rise of AI technologies like Employment-Based Digital Replica (EBDR), which allows studios to manipulate an actor’s performance post-production. Cage warned that this technology could erode the essence of an actor’s role in filmmaking. He noted, “This technology wants to take your instrument. We are the instruments as film actors. We are not hiding behind guitars and drums.”

With EBDR, studios gain the ability to alter actors’ facial expressions, voices, body language, and even line delivery after the performance have already undergone filming.

This technology, part of the SAG-AFTRA agreement with studios following the recent Hollywood strikes, came in design to ensure actors receive compensation for the use of their digital likeness. However, Cage expressed ethical concerns about allowing studios to have this level of control over an actor’s performance.

Cage recounted a personal experience with this technology during his cameo in the 2023 film ‘The Flash’. He urged fellow actors to carefully consider the consequences before signing contracts that would grant studios permission to use AI to manipulate their performances.

Cage coined the phrase “MVMFMBMI” to emphasize his point: “My voice, my face, my body, my imagination—my performance.” He asked young actors to protect these core aspects of their artistry.

Cage has long been outspoken about his apprehensions regarding AI in entertainment. In a previous interview, he expressed his fear that AI could fundamentally change the art of acting, wondering, “Where will the truth of the artists end up? Is it going to be replaced? Is it going to be transmogrified? Where’s the heartbeat going to be?”