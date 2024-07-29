Lady Gaga announces engagement to Michael Polansky at Paris Olympics

Lady Gaga electrified the audience at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony not just with her stunning performance but also with a heartfelt personal announcement. The renowned singer-songwriter, known for her captivating stage presence, introduced Michael Polansky as her “fiance” during the event.

The moment unfolded as Gaga, adorned in a striking black corset adorned with feathers, performed a mesmerizing rendition of Zizi Jeanmaire’s ‘Mon Truc en Plumes’ (‘My Thing With Feathers’). In a video posted on French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal’s TikTok account, Gaga could be seen turning to Polansky, an entrepreneur and tech investor she has reportedly been dating since 2019, and introducing him to Prime Minister Attal as her fiance.

The announcement confirmed long-standing rumors of their engagement, which first surfaced in April when Gaga was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. This revelation marks a new chapter in Gaga’s personal life, following previous engagements with talent agent Christian Carino and actor Taylor Kinney.

Gaga’s involvement in the Olympic festivities had been anticipated but remained unconfirmed until her dazzling performance on the banks of the River Seine. Singing in French, she delivered a soulful rendition of ‘Mon Truc en Plumes,’ accompanied by a choreographed routine that showcased her versatile talents, including piano playing.

Following the ceremony, Gaga took to her official social media channels to share behind-the-scenes glimpses and express gratitude for the opportunity to perform at such a prestigious event. Her performance not only captivated the audience but also underscored her enduring popularity and influence in both the music industry and global cultural landscape.

As Gaga continues to shine on the international stage, her engagement to Michael Polansky adds a personal dimension to her public persona, solidifying their relationship in the spotlight of the world’s attention at the Paris Olympics.