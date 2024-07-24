Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix ignite chaos in ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ trailer

‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ is one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year. The slated sequel to the 2019 blockbuster ‘Joker’ has taken fans by storm, and the latest trailer has set the internet ablaze. Joaquin Phoenix, who won the coveted Academy Award for ‘Joker,’ will reprise his role as the Joker, the character who changed Gotham. Joining him is Lady Gaga, sensation from ‘A Star is Born,’ who will portray Harley Quinn, Joker’s ally and lover.

The upcoming film continues the story from the first installment, after Phoenix’s character—Arthur Fleck, the failed comedian who turns nihilistic and descends into madness, becoming the titular Joker—is incarcerated in Arkham Asylum. The trailer opens with a voiceover saying, “They believe Arthur Fleck to be some kind of martyr. Well, he is not. He’s a monster,” tantalizing the audience with the dark and intriguing storyline to follow.

As the lonely and troubled Arthur Fleck is imprisoned, he finds unexpected love and an ally in Doctor Harleen Quinzel. The upcoming film will feature the journey of the duo as they decide to “give the people what they want,” channeling their ‘Folie a Deux’ (shared delusions and psychosis). Harley Quinn and Joker are set to engulf Gotham in a musical and twisted rendition of madness and love, plunging the city into chaos.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer here:

Apart from the on-screen electrifying chemistry between the sensational Lady Gaga and celebrated Phoenix, what has also captivated fans is the visual tapestry of the film—the bold colors, cinematography, artful sets, and costumes. Sharing their love for the trailer, fans have taken to social media. While one fan wrote, “I can’t wait to watch this! I love the colors and cinematography already,” another declared, “This is art, this is cinema,” emphasizing the visual and emotional impact of the new trailer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ faces high expectations, given the phenomenal star cast and the massive success of the first film. The prequel recorded a staggering box office collection of $1.079 billion against a development budget of $55 million. It garnered 11 Academy Award nominations, winning two, including Best Actor for Phoenix and Best Original Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir.

The upcoming film features an ensemble cast alongside Gaga and Phoenix, including Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Steve Coogan, Ken Leung, and Harry Lawtey. ‘Joker 2’ has been directed by Todd Phillips, with a screenplay co-written with Scott Silver.

With ‘Joker: Folie A Deux,’ Gaga and Phoenix are all set to dominate screens with their iconic and sinister grins as they wreak havoc starting from October 4, 2024, worldwide.