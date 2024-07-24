Lady Gaga and Celine Dion spark Paris Olympics opening ceremony performance rumours

Ahead of the Paris Olympic Games, the internet has been buzzing with speculations claiming that music sensations Lady Gaga and Celine Dion may perform at the Opening Ceremony. The rumors have been gaining momentum since both Gaga and Dion were spotted in Paris, and they are reportedly staying in the same hotel. If the speculations hold, Celine Dion’s performance will mark her return to the stage after a hiatus following health complications.

This year, the musical performances for the opening ceremony will be held along the River Seine rather than in the athletics stadium for the first time in Olympic history. Aside from French singer Aya Nakamura, the lineup of performers for the highly anticipated show unfolding on the River Seine remains under wraps. Several rumors also indicate performances by Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande.

After a hiatus due to health issues, Celine Dion’s return to live performance has been a highly anticipated event for fans worldwide. The songstress’ life has been severely impacted by stiff person syndrome, and she has not performed in four years.

However, Dion has often spoken about her determination to get back on stage in the future. Dion arrived in Paris on Monday, July 22, and checked into the Royal Monceau Hotel near the Champs-Elysees. After she was spotted in Paris, she reinforced speculations about her return to the Olympics, having been featured on the cover of French Vogue in April. She also has a historical connection with the Games, which adds to the speculations.

Dion’s last live performance was in New York during the spring of 2020. In 1996, she performed ‘The Power of the Dream’ at the opening ceremony of the Atlanta Olympics, with the song specially written and produced for the event.

Apart from Celine Dion’s appearance, rumors suggesting a performance by ‘Bad Romance’ singer Lady Gaga are also gaining traction. Speculations gained footing after videos surfaced online of the pop star arriving in Paris just days before the Games. Reportedly, Gaga is staying at the same hotel as Celine Dion.

In related news, French electro star Daft Punk turned down the invitation to play at the opening ceremony, while French DJ David Guetta was overlooked.