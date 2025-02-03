Lady Gaga sparks outrage at Grammys with trans rights stand

At this year’s Grammy Awards, Lady Gaga made a powerful statement on trans rights while accepting the honor for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Bruno Mars for their song “Die With a Smile.”

During her speech, the iconic singer and actress took a moment to address an important issue close to her heart.

Advertisement

Gaga, a long-time advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, made a heartfelt call for visibility and acceptance.

Advertisement

“It’s such an honor to sing for all of you,” she began. “I just want to say tonight that trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love. Thank you.”

While her speech wasn’t explicitly political, Gaga’s comments come at a time when LGBTQ+ rights, particularly those of transgender people, are facing significant challenges. Under former President Donald Trump, a series of executive orders have come up. One of them limited federal recognition to only two genders and another that directed transgender women in federal custody to move to men’s prisons.

Trump’s administration also took aim at transgender individuals in the military, claiming that their presence contradicted military values.

Known for her activism, Lady Gaga has long been a supporter of trans rights and the LGBTQ+ community. Her nonprofit, the Born This Way Foundation, empowers young people to create a “kinder, braver world,” and she has used her music as a platform to advocate for equality.

Earlier in the evening, Gaga also performed “California Dreamin’” with Bruno Mars in tribute to Los Angeles, which had been in devastation after wildfires.

In addition, she premiered a new music video for her upcoming single “Abracadabra” from her highly anticipated album ‘Mayhem’, set for release on March 7. The song had a tease previously, and fans are eagerly awaiting the full album.