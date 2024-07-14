Kwon Nara joins Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah in ‘Knock-off’

The upcoming black-comedy drama ‘Knock-off’ is already making waves as it brings together ‘Queen of Tears’ star Kim Soo Hyun and ‘Destined with You’ star Jo Bo Ah. Recent reports reveal that actress Kwon Nara has been offered a role in the series. The addition of the ‘Itaewon Class’ actress will elevate the already star-studded cast.

On July 12, Korean media outlet Star News reported that Kwon Nara has received an offer to play a pivotal role in the upcoming drama ‘Knock-off.’ She has been approached to portray Moon Yoo Bin, a young woman who starts making and selling counterfeit goods with her brother.

Her character becomes the mentee of Kim Sung Joon (Kim Soo Hyun), who helps her experience the delectable taste of money. Moon Yoo Bin is the kind of woman who consistently works toward achieving her dreams and believes in the power of positive thoughts and a strong work ethic. As of now, Nara’s agency hasn’t revealed her decision regarding the upcoming drama.

The upcoming black-comedy drama ‘Knock-off’ is set to provide a realistic portrayal of the 1997 financial crisis in South Korea, also known as the IMF crisis. The drama will be spearheaded by Kim Soo Hyun, renowned for his work in the recent superhit dramas ‘Queen of Tears’ and ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.’ He will play Kim Sung Joon, a strong-headed man who enters the counterfeit market during the financial crisis of the 20th century. Leveraging the situation, he soon rises to become the king of the counterfeit goods market.

On the other hand, Jo Bo Ah will portray Kim Sung Joon’s first love. She works as a customs officer and will add a touch of drama to the series. Other cast members include Kim Si Eun, Lee Jung Eun, Yoo Jae Myung, Jo Woo Jin, Kim Hye Eun, Kang Mal Geum, Go Kyu Pil, Choi Gyu Ri, and more.

‘Knock-off’ is being helmed by director Park Hyun Suk, acclaimed for directing ‘Song of the Bandits,’ ‘Stranger Season 2,’ and ‘Uncontrollably Fond.’ The script has been penned by Han Jung Hoon, known for writing ‘Vampire Prosecutor’ and ‘Song of the Bandits,’ among others. The show will be backed by SLL and Arc Media.

Kwon Nara last appeared in the ENA drama ‘The Midnight Studio’ alongside Joo Won, Yoo In Soo, and Eum Moon Suk.