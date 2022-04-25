Krunal Pandya’s 3/19 helps Lucknow hand Mumbai Indians another defeat

After a brilliant performance in all the sections of the game, the Lucknow Super Giants managed to beat the Mumbai Indians for the second time this season by 36 runs in the TATA IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Krunal Pandya’s spectacular 3/19 bowling spell after LSG skipper KL Rahul’s magnificent 103 in the first innings made sure that the Lucknow side come out victorious on the night.

The brilliant bowling spell by Krunal Pandya included the wickets of some big hitters like Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma (39), who was also the side’s topscorer on the night, Kieron Pollard (19) and Sam Billings (3). Krunal’s contribution eventually led to the team registering their fifth win of the season and getting a total of 10 points on the league table where they currently sit at fourth.

The leaders Gujarat Titans lead the pack with 12 points and are followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively tied at 10 points.

The disappointing run in the TATA IPL 2022 continues for the Mumbai Indians who have become the first team to have lost 8 consecutive matches from the start of the season and are out of contention for the playoffs as well.

The Mumbai team started the game well and restricted their opponents to 168/6 which is considered as a target that can be chased without much difficulty. However, despite of starting off well in the second innings, they eventually lost control of the game in the middle overs and succumbed to yet another defeat on the night.

Mumbai Indians had a good start, reaching 43/0 in the power-play, While Ishan Kishan, Mumbai Indian’s costliest buy in the mega auction before IPL 2022, scratched around for a 20-ball eight, skipper Rohit Sharma looked in good form as he made for him partner’s lack of runs.

Rohit got the ball rolling with a four off the last ball of the first over, cutting a short and wide one by Mohsin Khan over backward point for a one-bounce four. He hit boundaries off Jason Holder and D Chameera in consecutive overs, and then struck Holder for a six and a four off consecutive deliveries in the sixth over.

But, just as it appeared that he and Suryakumar Yadav would lead Mumbai to safety, Rohit was caught at short third man by substitute K Gowtham as the Mumbai Indians skipper attempts to slog over a length ball by Krunal on off-stump and top-edges it.

Suryakumar Yadav, who was promoted to the batting order for this match, did not last long, as he was out for 7, leaving the Mumbai Indians at 67/4.

Tilak Varma and Kieron Pollard kept the fight going by putting on 57 runs for the fifth wicket, with Varma hitting some nice shots as he took on the LSG bowlers.

However, he was dismissed at the most inappropriate time for the Mumbai Indians, caught by Ravi Bishnoi of Jason Holder for 38 (31 balls) after hitting 2 fours and 2 sixes as Mumbai slumped to 124/5. Pollard, who was trying to force the proceedings, was caught by Deepak Hooda off Krunal Pandya, and Mumbai Indians’ hopes were dashed as they lost by 36 runs.

