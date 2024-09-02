‘Knock-Off’ led by Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah announces full cast

The highly anticipated black comedy drama ‘Knock-Off’ has announced its full cast. Starring ‘Queen of Tears’’ Kim Soo Hyun and ‘Destined with You’’s Jo Bo Ah, the Disney+ drama boasts a stellar ensemble. The new cast members will elevate the series, heightening fans’ expectations. Joining the lead duo are Kwon Nara, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Jung Eun, and Park Se Wan, among others.

‘Knock-Off’ will deliver a realistic portrayal of the 1997 financial crisis in South Korea, also known as the IMF crisis. Kim Soo Hyun, renowned for his roles in the recent hits ‘Queen of Tears’ and ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’, will star as Kim Sung Joon. Sung Joon is a strong-willed man who enters the counterfeit market during the 20th-century financial crisis. Taking advantage of the situation, he quickly rises to become the king of the counterfeit goods market. Jo Bo Ah of ‘Destined with You’ and ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’, will portray Kim Sung Joon’s first love. Her charachter works as a customs officer and adds a dramatic touch to the series.

Also joining the cast is Kwon Nara, from ‘Itaewon Class’, who will play Moon Yu Bin, a designer of premium counterfeit bags. ‘Never Twice’’s Park Se Wan will portray Moon Yu Bin’s younger sister, Moon Da Bin, who also develops counterfeit bags. Moreover, the sisters will add depth to the plot with their complex relationships with Sung Joon and other players in the market. Yoo Jae Myung, known for his role in ‘Stranger’, will play Kim Man Sik. Man Sik is Sung Joon’s father who introduces him to the world of counterfeiting. Kim Eui Sung will portray Bae Pil Gu, Bae Nu Ri’s (Bang Hyo Rin) uncle. He plays an integral member of the counterfeit market in Busan.

Bang Hyo Rin, from will play Bae Nu Ri, the chairperson of the counterfeit department of Saemmul Market. Kim Hye Eun will bring Jang Ji Soo, Bae Nu Ri’s lawyer and strategist, to life. Meanwhile, Go Kyu Pil will play Tonkatsu, Bae Nu Ri’s right-hand man and the head of Saemmul Market’s action team.

Meanwhile, Kim Moo Yeol will appear as Baek Jong Min, the leader of a task force investigating counterfeit players Bae Nu Ri and Kim Sung Joon. He serves as a prosecutor at the Central District Prosecutor’s Office. Additionally, Jung Man Sik will play Detective Lee Ki Bong, and Kang Mal Geum will portray Investigator Jegal Hyun Sook.

With such a star-studded cast leading the drama, fans have high expectations for ‘Knock-Off’. The series is directed by Park Hyun Suk, acclaimed for ‘Song of the Bandits’, ‘Stranger Season 2’, and ‘Uncontrollably Fond’. ‘Knock-Off’ will premiere globally on Disney+ in 2025.