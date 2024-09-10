‘The Judge from Hell’: Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young tease impending thrill

Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated thrilling legal drama, the makers of ‘The Judge from Hell’ have been dropping new stills and teasers every day. Heightening fans’ expectations and curiosities, the team has released character posters of Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young, BTS stills, and a tantalising trailer. The drama will premiere on September 21 on Disney+.

The upcoming drama will star Park Shin Hye as Kang Bit Na. Se is a demon from hell who inhabits the body of a judge. Meanwhile, Kim Jae Young will play Han Da On, a compassionate and warm detective. He is dealing with criminals in a world even crueller than hell. ‘The Judge from Hell’ focuses on the elite judge (Park Shin Hye) with a cold demeanour who is secretly a demon. Her clandestine task is to send culprits who refuse to introspect to hell. She encounters a warm and friendly detective (Kim Jae Young) who, despite his sharpness, carries a personal pain. Their paths cross, leading to significant changes in their lives. This romantic action fantasy will divulge the coexistence of good and evil within a courtroom setting.

In the released character posters, Park Shin Hye is surrounded by tones of red. She dons a menacing grin and slyly hints at the secret she carries. Her air features a tone of nonchalance and she gives a chilling gaze, perfectly embodying her character of a demon. On the other hand, Kim Jae Young is surrounded by calm tones of blue. He looks serious and focused, sharply contrasting with Shin Hye’s look. The posters pique curiosity about how the duo will come together when Shin Hye likes to exact justice by finishing criminals while Jae Young likes to work within the boundaries of the law.

The teaser also gives a glimpse of how Shin Hye’s character tries to become a true judge and deliver justice despite her evil origins. Moreover, it also juxtaposes the characters of the lead pair. They both have a different idea of justice and ways of life. Fans are particularly excited to see Park Shin Hye take up a role she has never done before. Meanwhile, Kim Jae Young adds more depth and layers and elevates the plot with his principled way of life.

‘The Judge from Hell’ is directed by Park Jin Pyo, known for films such as ‘Brave Citizen’, ‘Love Forecast’, and ‘Closer to Heaven’. The Judge from Hell’ is his first K-drama project. Jo Yi Soo is the screenwriter. Furthermore, the drama also stars Kim In Kwon, Kim Ah Young, Lee Kyu Han, Kim Jae Hwa, and Kim Hye Hwa in key roles.

The series will consist of 14 episodes, with new episodes airing every Friday and Saturday at 10 p.m. KST (6:30 p.m. IST).