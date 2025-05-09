Whistleblower admits to Kim Sae Ron’s recording against Kim Soo Hyun being FAKE

Amid the highly public controversy of Kim Soo Hyun involving late actress Kim Sae Ron, new allegations recently emerged. Previously, Sae Ron’s family accused him of dating her when she was just a minor. Subsequently, Soo Hyun organised a press conference addressing the claims. While admitting to dating her, he stated that they were not in a relationship when Sae Ron was a minor. However, in a recent press conference, Sae Ron’s family revealed a shocking voice recording of the late actress.

A voice recording released by Garo Sero accused Soo Hyun of having a physical relationship with Sae Ron when she was just 14. The voice recording was an alleged conversation between Mr A and Kim Sae Ron. Following this, Kim Soo Hyun and his agency, GOLD MEDALIST, slammed them in a counter press conference. Now, a whistleblower has confessed that the alleged voice recording was fabricated.

In an unexpected turn of events, Mr A, who is based in New Jersey, admitted that his previous statements were due to a “misunderstanding with his wife.” Earlier, he claimed that he had been stabbed nine times in the neck for possessing sensitive information about Kim Soo Hyun’s dating controversy. However, now, he accepts that the injuries were limited to his arms. This has raised concerns about the credibility of his previous statements.

Moreover, making the allegations, Mr A even sent a video of himself from the hospital. In the clip, he claimed to be filming with his right hand as he could not move his left arm. He revealed sustaining nerve damage, bleeding and other injuries. However, the medical report only confirmed a single deep cut on his right shoulder. Subsequently, word emerged that the wound photos shown at the press conference were from the internet.

After receiving questions about the inconsistencies, Mr A blamed his wife. He said, “My white wife caused some misunderstandings. There was a lot of tension between us.” Further, he shared that amidst this, he also sent a voice message to the producer of Garo Sero. “At the time of the incident, I couldn’t contact my family directly. So, I just sent a voice message to the (Garosero) producer explaining that the photos were from the hospital to show what the injuries looked like.”

Additionally, Mr. A admitted to manipulating the audio file where Kim Sae Ron allegedly claimed a physical relationship with Kim Soo Hyun at the age of 14. He admitted he sent a fake recording to Kim Soo Hyun’s agency. “I sent it to them on purpose. If I didn’t, they would’ve thought I was a spy. So, I sent them something absurd on purpose.”

Meanwhile, following the explosive allegations, Kim Soo Hyun’s legal representation announced further legal action against Sae Ron’s family and Garosero’s Kim Sae Ui.

