Amid the Kim Soo Hyun controversy, Jo Bo Ah opens up on ‘Knock-Off’ facing delay

K-drama star Kim Soo Hyun has been in troubled waters following his controversy with late actress Kim Sae Ron. The actress’ family accused Soo Hyun of dating Sae Ron when she was just a minor. Moreover, the family claimed that Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST pressured the actress over her debt over her DUI case. Following this, new revelations emerged from both sides, with Soo Hyun even suing the family. Amid the ongoing controversy, reports suggested that his slated Disney+ drama, ‘Knock-Off’ with Jo Bo Ah, might face a delay or even cancellation. Subsequent reports revealed that the makers have halted the production of the drama indefinitely.

At the press conference for her Netflix drama, ‘Dear Hongrang,’ Jo Bo Ah reflected on the delay. Following probing about the drama, she said, “I know that a lot of you are curious to know. But I really can’t help but approach (Knock-Off) with a lot of caution. Just because what I say could unintentionally hurt someone. So, I’d rather hold back on commenting.”

She added, “I will say Knock Off is a project where everyone involved poured a lot of energy and affection into, and I believe that effort will be recognized someday and lead to a good outcome.”

The drama was going to offer a realistic portrayal of the 1997 financial crisis in South Korea, also known as the IMF crisis. For the drama, the makers approached Kim Soo Hyun for the role of Kim Sung Joon. Sung Joon is a strong-willed man who enters the counterfeit market during the 20th-century financial crisis. Taking advantage of the situation, he quickly rises to become the king of the counterfeit goods market. Meanwhile, Jo Bo Ah of ‘Destined with You’ and ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’ stars as Kim Sung Joon’s first love. Her character works as a customs officer.

