BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to reportedly make a solo comeback in February

Exciting news is here for the BLINKs! As per reports, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is going to make her solo comeback this year, following a two-year hiatus. The songstress is looking for a February return, reportedly. However, her agency has issued a diplomatic response, neither confirming nor denying the piece of news.

Following the reports, when probed for confirmation, BLISOO issued, “It’s difficult to confirm.” If the word sustains, the K-pop idol’s solo return will be ahead of the group’s anticipated comeback. For the unversed, the quartet comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa is going to make a reverberating comeback in May. This will mark BLACKPINK’s first release since 2022’s ‘Born Pink’ era.

While the reports haven’t been confirmed, fans can’t help but manifest the songstress’ comeback. A user wrote on X, “No waaay!! JISOO making her solo comeback next month? This is HUGE! I’ve been waiting for this, she’s going to absolutely slay it. Can’t wait to see what she has in store for us this time!!!” Another penned, “After slaying acting, she’s about to break the internet with her solo music. February can’t come fast enough.”

As a soloist, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo dropped her debut album titled ‘ME’ in 2023. Its title track, ‘FLOWER’ amassed immense success. The track surpassed 500 million Spotify streams in just 585 days.

Meanwhile, Jisoo is highly active on the acting front and is going to drop back-to-back releases. Fans will catch her in the zombie drama ‘Newtopia’ with Park Jeong Min. The upcoming series will follow a zombie apocalypse in downtown Seoul. Jisoo is also in talks to lead the upcoming drama ‘Monthly Boyfriend’ with Seo In Guk, reportedly. The slated drama is a rom-com based in the virtual world where one can subscribe to a boyfriend.

Additionally, the BLACKPINK songstress will also star in ‘The Prophet: Omniscient Reader’ with Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop. The upcoming film revolves around an ordinary person whose world changes into the novel that he was reading.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo made her solo debut in 2023 and subsequently launched her solo label BLISSOO in 2024. All members of the quartet- Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rose departed from YG Entertainment for solo endeavours in 2023. However, they will continue with the label for their group-related activities.