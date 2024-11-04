‘The Trunk’ stills: Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin are a mysterious and distant couple

Netflix’s highly anticipated mystery ‘The Trunk’ has dropped new stills featuring the lead pair! The drama is a mysterious thriller about a contract marriage between two people. It is led by the celebrated star Gong Yoo of ‘Goblin’ and ‘The Beauty Inside’ star Seo Hyun Jin. The upcoming drama is based on Kim Ryeo Ryeong’s eponymous novel with ‘Our Blues’ director Kim Gyu Tae at the helm. Following the tantalising teaser, the makers have now dropped several stills from the show.

‘The Trunk’ chronicles the life of Noh In Ji (Seo Hyun Jin), an employee of NM (New Marriage). Her company arranges short-term marriage contracts for their clients. Hyun Jin’s job is to live with a ‘contract husband’ every year. She has a cold and distant demeanour. Soon, her life takes a pivotal turn when Han Jeong Won (Gong Yoo) enters into a contract marriage with her in order to save his previous marriage.

The stills feature snippets from their daily lives. Despite being tied in marriage, both of them look utterly lonely. In the pictures where they are together, they have chilling air filling the distance between them. Talking about portraying the cold demeanour of Noh In Ji, Seo Hyun Jin revealed, “Noh In Ji is a person who lacks courage and is very fearful yet has a strong sense of altruism. If my character’s emotion is 100, I wanted to express just one-tenth of it, keeping it minimal.”

On the other hand, Gong Yoo talked about his character saying that he is “a person living an emotionally unstable, lonely, and desolate life.” He added, “I portrayed him while thinking of him as someone with strong self-defence mechanisms who doesn’t reveal his true self or feelings.”

Meanwhile, as they grow comfortable in each other’s presence and warm up, the budding relationship is interrupted. The discovery of a mysterious trunk iin the middle of the lake, unravels several secrets. It topples the lives of In Ji and Hyun Jin, heightening the stakes.

‘The Trunk’ is eleasing on November 29. Fans have high expectations from the drama given the ace cast and a stellar team behind the camera.