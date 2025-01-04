Kiara Advani hospitalised ahead of ‘Game Changer’ event?

Following the trailer drop of Shankar’s highly-awaited pan-Indian actioner ‘Game Changer’ led by star Ram Charan, a promotional event took place today. Earlier reports surfaced that Kiara Advani, who plays a key role in the film required hospitalisation. The actress was going to attend the promotional event, however, she had to miss it due to health concerns. Following reports of her hospitalisation, a spokesperson from her team has cleared the issue.

Releasing on January 10, the buzz around ‘Game Changer’ is hitting new highs every day. Fans were brimming with excitement for today’s promotional event; however, they missed Kiara. Clearing the airs around Kiara’s hospitalisation, a spokesperson issued a statement. “Kiara Advani has not been hospitalised. She’s been advised to rest due to exertion as she’s been working nonstop.”

On Thursday, the makers dropped a high-intensity trailer for the upcoming film. In the trailer, Ram Charan plays the double role of a father and son and wears several hats- a college student, a police officer, an IAS official, an election officer, a farmer, and a political representative of the agricultural community. In essence, the actor is going to channel it all to become the titular game changer. He is here to alter the socio-political fabric by taking down an exploitative hegemony. Meanwhile, in the film, the actor will climb the political ladder to confront the corrupt system headlined by S.J. Suryah. The impending showdown between Ram Charan and S.J. Suryah has set the bar high.

In the film, Kiara Advani plays Ram Charan’s love interest and exudes her quintessential charm. Shankar has helmed ‘Game Changer.’ Karthik Subbaraj has penned the film with writing contributions from S. U. Venkatesan and Vivek. Meanwhile, Dil Raju and Sirish are backing the film under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Zee Studios, and Dil Raju Productions. Apart from Ram Charan, S.J. Suryah, and Kiara Advani, the film also stars Anjali, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Prakash Raj and Sunil in key roles. The makers have developed the film against a whopping budget of 450 crores.

In related news, as per 123Telugu, ‘Game Changer’ has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC with the likely runtime being two hours and 45 minutes. Notably, the board has asked for some surprising changes. The board has asked the makers to present the title in Telugu alongside English. In an unanticipated move, the CBFC also requires the removal of the honorary prefix of “Padma Shri” before Brahmanandam’s name.