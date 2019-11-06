Reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most loved and watched shows. Running in its 11 season, the show is attracting a large number of audiences. The episode which was broadcasted on November 5 has created much buzz among fans on social media.

Pankaj Maheshwari from Jaipur was a rollover contestant and resumed his game on Tuesday’s episode.

Tax consultant by profession, Pankaj, played really well until the 13th question and won Rs. 25 lakhs in total. But, when host Amitabh Bachchan asked him the 14th question worth Rs 50 lakh, Pankaj was taken aback. He was unable to answer the question and decided to quit the show with a winning amount of Rs 25 lakh.

The question that stopped Pankaj from moving ahead in the game was, ‘For whom did Allama Iqbal write these lines, “Hind Ko Ek Mard-e-Kamil Ne Jagaya Khwab Se”?’. The four options given were, Guru Nanak, Nizamuddin Auliya, Ranjit Singh and Mirza Ghalib. When Amitabh Bachchan threw this question, Pankaj was left confused. He tried hard to think and find the correct answer but failed to do so. And, as he did not want to take any risk, Pankaj decided to quit the show. He left the hot seat and took home an amount of Rs 25 lakh home.

The answer to the question that made Pankaj quit the show is option B, ‘Guru Nanak’. Yes, Allama Iqbal wrote, “Hind Ko Ek Mard-e-Kamil Ne Jagaya Khwab Se”, for Guru Nanak Dev.

To note, Pankaj Maheshwari has qualified the National Eligibility Test and aspires to be a Chartered Accountant. Though he has completed the second stage of the professional course, he has not been able to clear the CA finals.