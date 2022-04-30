Kartik Aaryan to come back with another groovy hookstep; asks fans to suggest names!

The wait is only getting tougher! Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track will release on May 2, and today a glimpse of the song was released, becoming the talk of the town already. Kartik shared the teaser of the song today, where you could see him in a full black suit doing the hook step of the song.

Fans cannot contain their excitement for this song as they are already praising the teaser so much and showering love on Kartik for his super hot look in a tux and that super swaggy hook step. After making the audience dance to his own hook steps with songs like ‘Dil Chori’, ‘Dheeme Dheeme’, to ‘Coca Cola’, he seems all set to hit the screens with a bang with the hook step of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track.

Kartik shared the teaser of the song on his social media handle today and mentioned that the full song will release on May 2. In the teaser, we see Kartik looking dapper in black. Kartik captioned his post, “Let’s give a name to the hook step. Suggest karo So blessed to work with the best @boscomartis sir on this one #BhoolBhulaiyaa2TitleTrack Teaser. Song out on 2nd MAY 2022.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Anjum Khetani. The film will be released in cinemas on May 20, 2022.