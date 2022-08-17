Karthikeya 2 elbows out competition from Laal Singh Chaddha & Raksha Bandhan

‘Karthikeya 2’ is taking the box office by storm. The supernatural mystery thriller sequel to the 2014 hit was dubbed in 5 languages and the Hindi version of the film is on an unstoppable dream run at the box office.

Despite competition from big-ticket Bollywood entertainers like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, the Hindi version of Karthikeya 2 managed to carve a niche for itself owing to the great reviews and positive word of mouth. With 1.10 crore on Day 3, the film saw a whopping 300% figure jump on its third day, a rare occurrence for new movie releases!

If that wasn’t all, with several shows running Housefull, the screen count for Karthikeya 2 continued to rise with every passing day. Having started off with a mere 50 shows on its opening day in Hindi belts, the reception and occupancy the film received increased its demand to 1500+ shows by Tuesday. A perfect example of how content is ruling cinemas, the film’s Hindi version saw remarkable growth minting 1.45 cr in 3 Days.

On Tues, the film garnered 3.85 cr, surpassing Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.

Apart from being widely loved by audiences across the country, Karthikeya 2 was also praised by critics who described the film as an ‘adventure ride’ and an ‘engaging adventure’, one that offered great content and was equally a visual treat. Many cinema halls are also now deciding to replace the shows for big-ticket Bollywood films with Karthikeya 2 owing to the overwhelming reception the film is receiving.

The film grossed the $500k mark overseas and is running to packed houses in USA and Canada!

Commenting on what the film’s biggest draw might be, said industry expert Taran Adarsh, “Films like Karthikeya 2 are rooted to our culture, to our common-man sentiments and what you see is what you get with South films. The positive word of mouth will slowly and steadily help Karthikeya 2 even further on the strength of its content.”

Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Karthikeya 2 is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal. Starring Nikhil Siddharth, Anupam Kher, Anupama Parameswaran, Srinivas Reddy, Viva Harsha, and Aditya Menon, with cinematography by Karthik Ghattamaneni and music by Kaala Bhairava, the film is out in theatres nationwide.