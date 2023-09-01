Hyderabad: Man donates kidney to save his sister’s life

The story of this sibling, who are natives of Pune has become an inspiration for this Raksha Bandhan. The brother who could not bear the pain of his sister who was undergoing dialysis, took the key decision to donate his kidney and save her life.

Speaking to ANI, the brother Dushyant Varkar and sister Sheetal Bhandari shared their experiences. They said that it would remain the most memorable moment of their life.

“It has been eight years since I had the kidney problem. Initially, it could not be diagnosed. It was detected after a lot of testing. I was under treatment for two years in Pune but there was not much improvement. My sister suggested me to come to a hospital here in Banjara Hills. My treatment started there…Doctor advised me to go for dialysis but it was so complicated and I faced health issues…It continued for 4-5 years. My husband and brother supported me all through this…Then my brother decided that it was too much and he wanted to donate the organ to me…The tests followed…After all results came out positive, we were given a date for surgery. The surgery was successful. My brother and I are both alright now,” said Sheetal Bhandari after a successful Kidney transplant that was performed in the month of June.

She further added, “Every sister should have a brother like this. I can’t express the relation between brother and sister in words”.

The brother Dushyant Varkar said, “Actually my sister has been facing kidney problems since 2017. The team of Dr A V Rao and Sujit Reddy helped us a lot. They have successfully transplanted my kidney to my sister”.

A nephrologist at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Hyderabad Dr Sujith Reddy said that the sister did not get a cadaver kidney and thus the brother stepped in to donate his kidney. The surgery was done without any complications.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan recognises the deep bond between siblings. It is symbolised by the sacred thread or bracelet called a Rakhi, which a sister ties around her brother’s wrist.