Brother-sister mistaken for lovers thrashed by MP Police on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan

In the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, a case has been reported by the police after a brother and sister were severely beaten by locals who mistook them for lovers. The incident happened on August 31, which is Raksha Bandhan. Atul Chaudhary, the youngster, and his sister proceeded to the police station and filed a complaint against the three suspects under the SC/ST Act and the IPC.

Many people say that the accused is a member of the right-wing Hindu organisation Bajrang Dal in response to the viral video of the incident on social media. The city’s superintendent, however, has made it clear that there is no hard proof linking the accused to the Bajrang Dal and that their affiliation with any group is not mentioned in the police report. According to the police, an investigation into the incident is ongoing, and appropriate action will be taken.

The City Superintendent of Police told ANI, “Those accused are lined up with the Bajrang Dal on social media, but it is completely wrong. Till now, there has been no information about their any connection with Bajrang Dal.”

He added that the Bajrang Dal’s involvement was not mentioned in the police complaint that was submitted. “The video of the incident is circulating on social media, but I want to make it clear that it has nothing to do with any political party or organisation. The victim, Atul Chowdhary, and the girl were standing at a chaat-tikiya shop close to the temple located on Satai Road when they were assaulted there by the accused. The situation is being looked at.”