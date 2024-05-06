‘Kartam Bhugtam’ trailer out: A riveting psychological thriller awaits

Excitement reverberates through the film industry as the much-awaited trailer of “Kartam Bhugtam” has finally hit the screens! Directed by the seasoned filmmaker Soham P Shah, renowned for his work on captivating movies like Kaal and Luck, “Kartam Bhugtam” promises to take audiences on a thrilling ride into the depths of the human psyche.

Director Soham P. Shah couldn’t contain his enthusiasm, remarking on the privilege of collaborating with exceptional talents like Shreyas, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo, and Aksha. He emphasized the importance of genuine storytelling in today’s cinema landscape, praising the support of Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd. for making this project a reality.

Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd., marking their debut in film production, expressed their delight in partnering with such a stellar team. Their confidence in the project’s success reflects their commitment to delivering quality entertainment to audiences.

Lead actor Shreyas Talpade echoed the sentiment, applauding Soham’s directorial prowess and the production house’s dedication. He eagerly anticipates audiences’ reactions to the film’s unique narrative.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo, and Aksha Pardasany, “Kartam Bhugtam” is slated for a nationwide release on May 17th, 2024. The film will cater to diverse audiences with its release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Backed by Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd., “Kartam Bhugtam” promises to be a cinematic feast for lovers of psychological thrillers. With the trailer launch adding to the anticipation, cinephiles are counting down the days until they can experience the gripping tale unfold on the big screen!