‘Luv You Shankar’ trailer shows mythological journey of faith and friendship

Get ready to embark on a mystical journey as the much-anticipated trailer for ‘Luv You Shankar’, an animated mythological film starring Shreyas Talpade and Tanisha Mukerji, has finally been unveiled.

Directed by Rajiv S. Ruia and produced by Sunita Desai from SD World Films Production, along with VisicaFilms Pvt Ltd, ‘Luv You Shankar’ promises to enchant audiences with its tale of faith, friendship, and adventure. The stellar cast includes Shreyas Talpade, Tanishaa Mukerji, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Hemant Pandey, and Mann Gandhi.

Set against the sacred backdrop of Banaras, the film revolves around the heartwarming bond between an eight-year-old boy and Lord Shiva. Actor Shreyas Talpade expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “Being part of ‘Luv You Shankar’ was amazing. It’s a story that will make you smile and think about the wonders of life. Such kind of film really can touch the hearts of moviegoers which makes it even more special and I am really excited to treat my audience with this beautiful film.”

Advertisement

Tanisha Mukerji echoed similar sentiments, saying, “I loved being a part of this special movie. It’s a beautiful tale that touches your heart and makes you believe in something bigger.”

Director Rajiv S. Ruia shared his vision for the film, stating, “With ‘Luv You Shankar,’ we wanted to create a movie that brings joy and inspiration to everyone who watches it. The story will take you on a magical journey to Banaras and beyond.”

Producer Sunita Desai from SD World Film Production expressed her excitement about sharing the trailer with the world, describing the film as “filled with love and hope.”

‘Luv You Shankar’ is set to hit theatres on April 19, 2024, in four languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Get ready to be swept away by the enchanting tale of ‘Luv You Shankar’.