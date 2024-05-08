‘Kartam Bhugtam’ title track: Mika Singh & Mellow D set dance floors ablaze

Get ready to groove to the rhythm of the upcoming thriller’s title track, “Kartam Bhugtam,” as Mika Singh and Mellow D set the dance floor on fire! This electrifying musical journey promises an infectious blend of catchy beats and pulsating rap verses that will leave you hooked.

Mika Singh shares, “We wanted to create a song that reflects the film’s central theme – the concept of karma. ‘Kartam Bhugtam’ captures this essence perfectly. It’s a track that will resonate with audiences, thanks to its irresistible beat and meaningful lyrics. Get ready to move!”

Mellow D adds, “Collaborating with Mika Singh for ‘Kartam Bhugtam’ has been an exciting ride. The song strikes a balance between energy and style, offering a fresh perspective on karma, tailored for today’s youth.”

Advertisement

Crafted by Shabbir Ahmed, both the music and lyrics of the title track of ‘Kartam Bhugtam’ resonate with depth and vitality. The vibrant choreography, led by Arvind Thakur with assistance from Pravin Kadam, adds further dynamism to the track.

Capturing the essence of the song through vibrant visuals is Director of Photography Santosh Thundiyil. India’s premier music label, Zee Music Company, has spearheaded the production of this track, ready for release across all major streaming platforms.

The producers at Gandhar Films express their excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to have Mika Singh and Mellow D on board for ‘Kartam Bhugtam.’ Their incredible talent has taken the song to new heights, perfectly complementing the film’s narrative and energy.”

Directed by Soham P. Shah, the film “Kartam Bhugtam” promises an enthralling cinematic experience. Starring Shreyas Talpade, Madhoo, Vijay Raaz, and Aksha Pardasany, the film is ready to hit theaters on May 17th. Get ready to dive deep into the seamless fusion of music and anticipation as we eagerly await the film’s release!