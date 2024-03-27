Shreyas Talpade and Vijay Raaz to star in ‘Kartam Bhugtam’ psychological thriller

Get ready for a mind-bending ride as a new psychological thriller, ‘Kartam Bhugtam’, is set to hit the screens. Directed by Soham P Shah, this film boasts a stellar cast including Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo, and Aksha Pardasany.

Shreyas Talpade, excitedly sharing the news on Instagram, expressed gratitude for his fourth release of the year. He unveiled the intriguing title, ‘Kartam Bhugtam’, which translates to “what goes around, comes around.” Scheduled for a theatrical release on May 17th, 2024, this cinematic treat will be available in multiple languages across India.

Also Read: Dot releases new single ‘Girls Night’ celebrating friendship

Advertisement

According to the filmmakers, ‘Kartam Bhugtam’ delves into the timeless concept of karma, exploring the age-old wisdom encapsulated in the Hindi proverb “Jaise karoge, waise bharoge” (Just as you sow, so shall you reap). The storyline promises to unravel the intricate web of cause and effect, weaving together elements of astrology and human destiny.

Shreyas Talpade shared his thoughts, reflecting on the universal truth embodied by the film. He emphasized the allure of karma’s unpredictability and was drawn to the project by its unique premise and compelling narrative.

Director Soham Shah shed light on the film’s thematic depth, describing ‘Kartam Bhugtam’ as a psychological thriller that intricately explores the dynamics of karma. Against the backdrop of Saturn’s reign as the Lord of Karma, the movie aims to unravel the profound connection between celestial forces and human fate.

As anticipation builds, audiences can mark their calendars for May 17th, when ‘Kartam Bhugtam’ will hit theaters nationwide. Prepare for a gripping cinematic experience that will leave you pondering the mysteries of karma and the inevitable cycle of cause and effect featuring Shreyas Talpade and Vijay Raaz.